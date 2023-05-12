ACM Awards 2023 Baby Boom: Luke Combs’ Wife Nicole Hocking & More Pregnant Stars on the Red Carpet

Celebrities brought a glamorous approach to pregnancy dressing on the red carpet for the 2023 ACM Music Awards.

Since Rihanna first stepped out in a vintage pink Chanel puffer and jeans in January 2022, revamped pregnancy style — favoring individuals’ personal style and dynamic glamour as complements to their baby bumps — has risen to new heights. This can frequently be seen on red carpets in the continuing 2020s, such as this evening’s ACM Awards.

The night found expectant female singers and the wives of nominated musicians draped in dresses that made a range of statements, from tonal pastel hues to sparkling crystal embellishments. Most ensembles were also paired with a variety of high heels for the occasion, including low-heeled pumps, crystal-embellished sandals and towering 6-inch platforms.

Below, discover all the pregnant stars who brought baby bump glamour to the red carpet at the 2023 ACM Music Awards.

Nicole Hocking

Nicole Hocking made a glittering entrance with husband Luke Combs on the ACM Awards red carpet. Hocking sparkled alongside her husband in a sleeveless dress coated in sparkling silver crystal fringe, giving her baby bump a burst of glamour. Her look was complete with silver drop earrings, as well as a set of heeled sandals lined with thin crystals.

(L-R): Nicole Hocking and Luke Combs attend the 58th Academy Of Country Music Awards at The Ford Center at The Star in Frisco, Texas on May 11, 2023. CREDIT: Jason Kempin/Getty Images

Renee Blair

Singer Renee Blair took a sleek approach to pregnancy style with husband Jordan Schmidt on the carpet, wearing a stretchy black sleeveless dress with a floor-length hem. The musician layered her outfit with a gold and leather chain-link belt, accented by coordinating black leather fingerless gloves, gold drop earrings and stacks of bangle bracelets. Her outfit was complete with black leather pumps with gold chain toe accents, finished by thin low heels.

(L-R): Renee Blair and Jordan Schmidt attend the 58th Academy Of Country Music Awards at The Ford Center at The Star in Frisco, Texas on May 11, 2023. CREDIT: Jason Kempin/Getty Images

Kristen Davis

Kristen Davis, wife of country singer Jordan Davis, gleamed on the ACM Music Awards red carpet in a sleeveless champagne dress with a draped neckline and floor-length skirt — all coated in shimmering crystals. Davis’ outfit was smoothly finished with a light blush pink feathered clutch, tiered drop earrings and a stack of thin gold and diamond-encrusted bangle bracelets for added glamour.

(L-R): Jordan Davis and Kristen Davis attend the 58th Academy Of Country Music Awards at The Ford Center at The Star in Frisco, Texas on May 11, 2023. CREDIT: Jason Kempin/Getty Images

Kimberly Perry

Musician Kimberly Perry made a sleek entrance with husband Johnny Costello at the ACM Music Awards in a jet-black Valentino minidress, complete with side cutouts and an attached cape. The Band Perry singer’s outfit was accented by thin oval silver link detailing embellished with light-catching crystals, which she smoothly elevated with a diamond choker and stud earrings — plus a set of the Italian brand’s towering black leather platform pumps.

Kimberly Perry and Johnny Costello at the 58th Academy of Country Music Awards from Ford Center at The Star on May 11, 2023 in Frisco, Texas. CREDIT: Gilbert Flores for PMC

Madeline Haney

Madeline Haney, wife of film firestorm Dustin Haney, made a colorful entrance on the red carpet with her baby bump. Haney wore a halter-style sleeveless gown with a keyhole cutout bodice and flowing skirt in a seafoam green hue, while Dustin was tonally outfitted in a black top and pants, brown suede jacket and black Western boots.

Dustin Haney and Madeline Haney at the 58th Academy of Country Music Awards from Ford Center at The Star on May 11, 2023 in Frisco, Texas. CREDIT: Gilbert Flores for PMC

Sarati

TikTok star Sarah Ashley Callahan, also known as “Sarati” on the social media app, made a glitzy arrival at the awards with husband Jesse Callahan. Callahan sparkled for the occasion in a tonal sequined pink knee-length dress with a deep neckline and long sleeves, paired with sparkling crystal statement earrings and two thin necklaces. Her outfit was complete with nude beige leather sandals with thin stiletto heels.

Jesse Callahan and Sarati at the 58th Academy of Country Music Awards from Ford Center at The Star on May 11, 2023 in Frisco, Texas. CREDIT: Gilbert Flores for PMC

The American Country Music (ACM) Awards are held annually to celebrate the top achievements and musicians in the country music field. This year’s ceremony will be co-hosted by Dolly Parton and Garth Brooks from Texas, where audiences will see performances from Miranda Lambert, Kane Brown, Keith Urban and more stars.

