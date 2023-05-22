Kenneth Cole Collaborates With Little Words Project For ‘Love Rules Without Rules’ Pride Collection 2023

Kenneth Cole continues celebrating Pride Month with an exclusive collection with Little Words Project.

Over the years, Cole has created a name for himself as not only a fashion designer but also a social activist. He has continued his efforts to support the LGBTQIA+ community this year with an exclusive collaboration with Little Words Project. In honor of Pride Month, the two brands are releasing a set of Love Rules Without Rules bracelets.

The bracelet set features an assortment of colorful beads accompanied by black geometric beads. The center of the wrist piece reads “Love Rules” in white blocks. The bracelets are completed with a gold Little Words Project circular charm.

Kenneth Cole and Little Words Project’s Love Rules Without Rules collection. CREDIT: Kenneth Cole and Little Words Project

In addition to the bracelet set, the brands have also released two graphic T-shirts that have a circular graphic that says “Love Rules Without Rules” that sits at the top corner of the front of the shirt. The gender-inclusive tops come in black and white.

To continue supporting the LGBTQIA+ community, Kenneth Cole and Little Words Project will be donating $10 from each set sold to the UN Free & Equal campaign. The initiative stands up for equal rights and fair treatment for individuals a part of the community everywhere.

The brand has a long history of celebrating the LGBTQIA+ community. During the 2017 NYC LGBT parade, Cole tweeted a photo of the brand’s then Pride sneakers accompanied by a caption that read, “Saluting all that stand and march together. #PrideParade.”

Kenneth Cole gained a lot of attention in 2021 for their Pride Month collection. The capsule collection was designed with the message that “being different is what we have in common,” Kenneth Cole said. Within the collection was a rendition of their infamous Kam sneakers that featured a sleek leather upper designed with a rainbow stripe at the heel.

The Love Rules Without Rules collection will be released on Kenneth Cole’s website on June 7.