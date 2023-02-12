Malia Obama Opts for Subtlety in Collared Shirt at Dion Lee’s Fall 2023 NYFW Afterparty

Malia Obama made a subtle entrance at New York Fashion Week — at Dion Lee’s fall 2023 afterparty, no less.

Held at the Boom Boom Room on Saturday morning, Obama arrived with a group of friends to the energetic festivities — which included a 2 a.m. performance by musician Azealia Banks. For the occasion, Obama was casually dressed in a white collared shirt, layered atop a white crewneck top and simply accessorized with a gleaming chain necklace.

Malia Obama attends Dion Lee’s fall 2023 afterparty at the Boom Boom Room in New York City during New York Fashion Week on Feb. 11, 2023. CREDIT: Lexie Moreland/WWD

Obama wasn’t the only star attendee at Lee’s afterparty, however. In addition to the daughter of Barack and Michelle Obama, guests included TikTok star Davis Burleson, playwright Jeremy O. Harris, actress Rowan Blanchard and renowned fashion designer Phillip Lim.

Related 'White Lotus' Stars Are Taking Over NYFW -- See All Their Looks Here Emily Ratajkowski Suits Up in Sparkling Blazer Dress and Lug Sole Boots at Jonathan Simkhai's NYFW Show Nicky Hilton Brings Wild Flair in Snakeskin Jacket & Silk Dress With Slingback Pumps to L'Agence NYFW Show

The splashy late-night affair took place after Lee’s fall 2023 fashion show on Friday night, where stars including Harris, Blanchard, Julia Fox, Richie Shazam and Ice Spice took in the Australian fashion designer’s new collection. Lee’s latest designs were inspired by reptiles and their shedding skins, featuring open knitwear, puffer jackets, cutout dresses and distressed denim in hues of black, brown, fuchsia, white, yellow, tan and a variety of icy blues and grays. His fall footwear offerings included chunky and pointed-toe boots in similarly dark tones.

Models walk in Dion Lee’s fall 2023 fashion show at 100 Avenue of the Americas in New York City during New York Fashion Week on Feb. 10, 2023. CREDIT: Courtesy of Dion Lee

New York Fashion Week previews upcoming fashion collections with runway shows and presentations in New York City. Held from Feb. 10-15, the fall 2023 schedule spotlights new collections from labels including Prabal Gurung, Rodarte, Coach, Carolina Herrera, Thom Browne and Luar. This season also features brands presenting for the first time on the Fashion Week calendar, including Heron Preston, Palomo Spain, Cucculelli Shaheen and Kate Barton.

PHOTOS: Discover Proenza Schouler’s fall 2023 collection at New York Fashion Week in the gallery.