Soirée Scene: Saks Celebrates Renovated Fifth Avenue Men’s Floor With James Harden

Jan. 27, 2023: Saks Fifth Avenue celebrated the renovation of its seventh-floor menswear destination at its New York City flagship store on Thursday night. The cocktail party at Le Chalet at L’Avenue at Saks followed a private tour of the new floor, with a special appearance by NBA-All Star and Saks board member James Harden. The updated 40,000-square-foot advanced designer and contemporary ready-to-wear department offers more than 70 brands – 23 of which are new to the store – and features shop-in-shops by key men’s brands including Celine, Dior Men, Gucci, Louis Vuitton, and more. “As our men’s business continues to grow, we are excited to offer a reimagined shopping experience for our customers to discover the latest in luxury menswear at the Saks Fifth Avenue New York flagship,” said Louis DiGiacomo, SVP and GMM of men’s at Saks. “This renovation is a testament to our continued focus on the men’s category, and we look forward to offering our fresh, fashion-forward perspective through the unmatched assortment available on the new floor and on Saks.com.”

Mustafa Kacar, Steve Gonzalez, Igee Okafor, James Harden, and Ryan Clark CREDIT: Yvonne Tnt/BFA.com

December 2022 Soirées

Dec. 13, 2022: DTLR and Jordan Brand selected 11 Chicago-area families to participate in a holiday experience inspired by the Air Jordan 11 “Varsity Red” on Dec. 9. The families that were selected for the event — which was held at the 87th and Dan Ryan location in the DTLR Radio Studio and Greenroom — were picked through an online contest held for the DTLR Trendsetters loyalty program members. The families received a pair of the shoes for each member and participated in a professional holiday-themed family photo shoot with Jordan Brand Women’s Collective Grizel Preciado.

DTLR and Jordan Brand hosted a holiday event inspired by the Air Jordan 11 “Varsity Red.” CREDIT: Courtesy of DTLR

Dec. 6, 2022: Manolo Blahnik‘s held a festive luncheon on Tuesday in New York hosted by Manolo Blahnik president of the Americas and chief commercial officer Andrew Wright, and longtime friend of the house, Sarah Hoover. Guests were treated to a surprise performance from local choir NY Choral, who sang a holiday medley while dressed in the brand’s iconic Hangisi and Mario shoes, and custom Jennifer Behr hair bows and pocket squares. Mr. Blahnik gave his family’s gingerbread cookie recipe for a delicious dessert and guests departed with a special illustrated bauble. Guests included “And Just Like That’s” Nicole Ari Parker and Sarita Choudhury, Huma Abedin and models Maria Borges and Eniko Mihalik, Nicky Hilton, Pat Cleveland, Charlotte Groeneveld, Johannes Huebel, and “Riverdale” actor Erinn Westbrook among others.