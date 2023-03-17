Aldo Celebrates Spring 2023 Collection Launch With Playful Nods to Its Campaign Stars

Last night, leading global footwear and accessories brand Aldo hosted a special edition of its famed #AldoNights party in celebration of the brand’s spring 2023 collection and campaign launch in Los Angeles. Held at The Stanley House, the celebration featured vibrant visuals and engaging elements that helped bring Aldo’s spring 2023 campaign to life.

Aldo celebrates spring 2023. CREDIT: Virisa Yong/BFA.com

The event also paid homage to the campaign’s talent, including Scotty Pippen Jr. with an Aldo customized basketball court, a Tinx-inspired Disco Marg nail bar, a sitar station made special for Rishab Sharma, and a 360-degree turntable photo moment inspired by the #ALDOCrew content creators. TikTok Sensation and producer Ian Asher served as the night’s DJ and spun a 3-hour set.

Aldo’s spring 2023 campaign is built around the concept of self-acceptance and aims to remind people to embrace their multiplicity and everything that makes them unique. The collection encourages versatile style expression by utilizing the mood-boosting, energetic tones of the season. The pieces are made with elevated quality that is designed for longevity with handcrafted artisanal details, vibrant candy-coated color palettes and statement-making decadence with contemporary finishings.

Caroline Ricke. CREDIT: Virisa Yong/BFA.com

The line includes an assortment of platform silhouettes, heeled mules and strappy sandals for women as well as colorful spring-ready handbags. Loafers and slip-on sneakers for men also get a vibrant touch just in time for the new season.

Aldo’s chief brand and product officer Daianara Grullon Amalfitano spoke about the latest collection and explained that the brand has always been a supporter of genuine self-expression.

“In the last three years alone, with the meteoric rise of social platforms and video first content, we’ve had such great success partnering with talent who live and breathe creating moments of connection with people around the world in ways that are meaningful and honest. The brand tie-in to the campaign, “For all that is you, there’s Aldo” positions Alado as a reliable partner for today’s multi-hyphenate consumer,” Amalfitano stated.

Aldo’s spring 2023 collection is available online at aldoshoes.com and in-store.

PHOTOS: See more of Aldo’s exclusive collaborations in the gallery.