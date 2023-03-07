Zachary Levi Laces Into Sharp Sneakers & Buttoned Knitwear for ‘Shazam! Fury of the Gods’ London Photo Call

Zachary Levi brought cozy style to London while on the press tour for “Shazam! Fury of the Gods.” The actor’s new superhero film, which also stars Helen Mirren, Lucy Liu and Rachel Zegler, will be released on March 17.

Levi posed at the film’s photo call with its cast at IET London for the occasion on Monday, wearing a tonal outfit. The “Radical Love” author’s ensemble included a classic white T-shirt, tucked into dark gray feathered trousers atop white socks. The sharp set was layered with a soft gray knit collared sweater for a cozy touch, completed with a button-up front and breast pockets.

Zachary Levi attends the ‘Shazam! Fury of the Gods’ photocall at ICA London in London on March 6, 2023. CREDIT: Dave J. Hogan/Getty Images

Levi’s outfit was finished by stylist Warren Alfie Baker — whose clients include leading actors Levi, Andrew Garfield, Penn Badgley, Glen Powell and Diego Boneta — with a thin gold chain necklace, black woven leather bracelet and a gleaming watch with a dark brown leather band.

L-R: Asher Angel, Lucy Liu, Zachary Levi, Dame Helen Mirren, Rachel Zegler, Djimon Hounsou and Jack Dylan Grazer attend the ‘Shazam! Fury of the Gods’ photocall at ICA London in London on March 6, 2023. CREDIT: Max Cisotti/Dave Benett/WireImage

When it came to footwear, Levi slipped into a set of versatile white sneakers to complete his outfit. The “Tangled” star’s style featured monochrome paneled uppers with rounded toes and flat soles, cinched by laced fronts with brown leather-trimmed tongues. Dark gray leather counters finished the pair with a tonal spin, perfectly complementing Levi’s outfit. The actor’s style was especially versatile, as the matte all-white silhouette has become a top year-round shoe that can sharpen any outfit — as seen in new offerings by brands including Allen Edmonds, P448, Koio and Cole Haan.

A closer look at Levi’s sneakers. CREDIT: Dave J. Hogan/Getty Images

When it comes to shoes, Levi can often be seen in sharp, timelessly versatile styles. On the red carpet, the actor regularly wears slip-on loafers and lace-up brogues in a range of neutral hues from brands including Christian Louboutin and Duke + Dexter. Levi can also be seen in tonal and monochrome sneakers in similarly sharp colors from Nike and Greats, as well. Off-duty, the actor can be seen in brown and black leather lace-up and Chelsea boots, as well as Converse sneakers.