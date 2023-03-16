Zachary Levi Suits Up in Blue Blazer & Two-Toned Penny Loafers on ‘Jimmy Fallon’

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

Zachary Levi brought a pop of color to “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” while discussing his new movie, “Shazam! Fury of the Gods” — the latest superhero film from DC, which premieres in theaters on March 17.

Levi was sharply suited for the occasion by stylist Warren Alfie Baker — who he politely shouted out for his ensemble onscreen — in a tonal blue blazer by Brioni. His light jacket featured sharp lapels and pearly white buttons, crisply layered atop a white collared shirt and beige trousers. A set of tan socks, a dark leather braided bracelet and a gleaming watch smoothly finished the “Tangled” star’s ensemble.

Zachary Levi appears on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” on March 14, 2023. CREDIT: Todd Owyoung/NBC

Zachary Levi appears on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” on March 14, 2023. CREDIT: Todd Owyoung/NBC

Levi’s outfit was finished by with a pair of dapper Duke + Dexter loafers. His $280 Wilde style featured smooth leather uppers with preppy penny straps, crafted in sharp hues of chestnut brown and white. The almond-toed pair was finished with compounded rubber soles with short heels, bringing Levi’s tailored outfit a classic, retro finish.

Zachary Levi appears on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” on March 14, 2023. CREDIT: Todd Owyoung/NBC

Duke + Dexter’s Wilde loafers. CREDIT: Courtesy of Duke + Dexter

While onscreen, Levi discussed living in an Airstream, doing character impressions and his advocacy for therapy — which also helped him land his titular role as Shazam.

“I just think it’s indicative of, you guys, when we do the real work to heal ourselves and help other people heal themselves, that’s where all the good stuff comes from — and that’s where that blessing landed in my life,” Levi said in his interview, which you can watch in full on YouTube.

When it comes to shoes, Levi can often be seen in sharp, timelessly versatile styles. On the red carpet, the actor regularly wears slip-on loafers and lace-up brogues in a range of neutral hues from brands including Christian Louboutin and Duke + Dexter. Levi can also be seen in tonal and monochrome sneakers in similarly sharp colors from Nike and Greats, as well. Off-duty, the actor can be seen in brown and black leather lace-up and Chelsea boots, as well as Converse sneakers.

