Travis Kelce Makes Colorful Arrival in Flamingo Shirt & Nike ‘Sun Club’ Sneakers at Revolve Festival 2023 During Coachella

Travis Kelce brought vibrant style to Revolve Festival 2023 on Saturday. The retailer’s event took place as celebrities converged to attend Coachella Music and Arts Festival and brand activations throughout the Palm Springs area.

For the event, Kelce donned a short-sleeve white silk shirt. The lightweight top was fitting for the occasion as it featured two bright coral flamingos at the center, green palm trees and an assortment of colorful graphics towards the hem. The Kansas City Chiefs star teamed the top with tan shorts.

Travis Kelce attends Revolve Festival 2023 during Coachella. CREDIT: Getty Images for REVOLVE

Kelce complemented his wardrobe with dark sunglasses and layered gold chains. Completing the tight end’s outfit was the Nike Dunk Low “Sun Club” sneakers.

A closer look at Travis Kelce Nike Dunk Low “Sun Club” sneakers at Revolve Festival 2023 during Coachella. CREDIT: Getty Images

The Nike Dunk Low “Sun Club” stands out thanks to its colorful look – in pink, blue, yellow and green shades. This sneaker is built with canvas-like materials and features an overlay made with leather with recycled materials. A rising sun motif appears with the classic smiley Swoosh face at the heel, completing this fun design.

Travis Kelce attends Revolve Festival 2023 during Coachella. CREDIT: Getty Images

The Revolve festival will be taking place on Saturday and Sunday. Some brands partnering with the festival include Kendall Jenner’s 818 Tequila, Onda Tequila Seltzer by Shay Mitchell and more. The festival will also have photo opportunities and a star-studded list of guests. Some other additional brand partners include Supergoop, Touchland, Quay, LaCroix and more.

Coachella is an annual music festival held in Indio, California, celebrating a wide range of musicians with various concerts, activations and events. This year’s performers include Blackpink, Bad Bunny, Björk, Frank Ocean, Gorillaz, Rosalia, Boygenius, Charli XCX, Calvin Harris and Willow Smith.

