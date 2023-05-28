×
Tom Holland Laces into Zegna’s Cream Triple Stitch Sneakers at Formula 1 Monaco Grand Prix

By Aaron Royce
Tom Holland was sharply dressed for a day at the Grand Prix of Monaco.

On Saturday, Holland arrived to the Circuit de Monaco during the sixth round of the Formula 1 World Championship in Monte-Carlo, Monaco with brother Paddy Holland, as well as friend Orlando Bloom. For the occasion, the “Spider Man” star wore a ribbed white tank top and light khaki trousers, paired beneath a tonal green linen bowling shirt. The coordinating set was accented by a thin gold necklace, as well as a black leather watch and clear-framed sunglasses.

(L-R): Paddy Holland, Tom Holland and Orlando Bloom attend the F1 Grand Prix of Monaco at Circuit de Monaco in Monte-Carlo, Monaco on May 28, 2023.
CREDIT: Arnold Jerocki/FilmMagic

Paddy complemented Tom in a white T-shirt and khaki pants, while Bloom took a darker approach in a knit navy shirt, shorts and leather lace-up boots with padded tongues and ridged soles.

(L-R): Paddy Holland, Tom Holland and Orlando Bloom attend the F1 Grand Prix of Monaco at Circuit de Monaco in Monte-Carlo, Monaco on May 28, 2023.
CREDIT: Arnold Jerocki/FilmMagic

When it came to footwear, Holland laced into a leather pair of Zegna’s hit Triple Stitch sneakers to finish his Formula One outfit. His $950 style featured smooth off-white uppers, complete with paneled sides, rounded toes and laceless tongues cinched by three rows of crossed elastic straps. The slip-on pair was finished with flat white rubber soles, providing Holland’s outfit with an easygoing, luxe base throughout the day.

A closer look at Holland’s Zegna sneakers.
Zegna’s deerskin Triple Stitch sneakers.
CREDIT: Courtesy of Zegna

The FIA Formula 1 World Championship is the world’s most prestigious racing event. Held from March 5 to Nov. 26, the 2023 occasion finds racers from international countries competing in races held on a range of tracks in cities including Bahrain, Miami, Monaco, Las Vegas and Abu Dhabi. The event also draws a wide range of celebrity guests, which have currently included Kylie Minogue, Alessandra Ambrosio and Tom Holland.

