Tom Brady Models His Brady Brand’s ‘Perfect’ $45 No-Sweat T-Shirt

Tom Brady may have retired from football, but he’s still a busy guy, now promoting his namesake clothing brand.

The former New England Patriots star is one of the models of his Brady brand’s new everyday tee featuring drirelease technology, which just launched on Wednesday. The basic crewneck style is available to shop now in three classic colorways: black, gray and navy.

On Instagram, the football icon can be seen wearing the navy version paired with navy pants, also courtesy of his eponymous label and crisp white sneakers.

In a short video featuring Brady, he declares: “We spent two years designing the perfect tee and we nailed it.” The 45-year-old athlete and entrepreneur then went on to reveal that thanks to drirelease tech, “you’re never gonna sweat through it.” He also reveals that it’s been pre-shrunk so there’s no need to worry about the fit changing after you wash it.

The retired quarterback finished off the video by boldly stating, “I don’t know if I should be saying this, but it’s the only shirt you’re ever going to need.”

Available in five size options, the Brady short sleeve tee retails for $45. The brand offers a wide variety of clothing options and accessories, including hats and socks. On the website, bradybrand.com, you can shop by performance, lounge, golf, lifestyle and fan favorites.

Prior to founding his own apparel brand in 2022, Brady had already made a name for himself in the fashion industry by starring in campaigns for brands like Ugg and Tag Heuer. The father of three also served as a co-chair at the Met Gala in 2017.