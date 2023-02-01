Tom Brady Pairs Tom Ford Leather With Sharp Sneakers at ’80 for Brady’ Premiere & Announces Retirement

Tom Brady brought sharp casual style to the Los Angeles premiere of “80 for Brady.” The comedy film — which is inspired by a real-life Brady fan club — stars Jane Fonda, Lily Tomlin, Sally Field and Rita Moreno, and will be released in theaters on Feb. 3.

While on the red carpet with Fonda, Tomlin, Field and Moreno on Tuesday, Brady — who produced the film under his 199 Productions company, and appears in a cameo along with former teammates Rob Gronkowski, Julian Edelman and Danny Amendola in it — wore classic neutral tones. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ quarterback’s ensemble featured a white sweater and slim-fitting black denim means, layered beneath Tom Ford’s $6,959 black leather zip-up jacket.

Tom Brady attends the Los Angeles premiere of Paramount Pictures’ “80 For Brady” at the Regency Village Theatre in Los Angeles, Calif. on Jan. 31, 2023. CREDIT: Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images

When it came to footwear, Brady strapped into a pair of black lace-up sneakers. His style appeared to feature uppers crafted from smooth suede, which did feature rounded toes with flat white rubber soles. The contemporary set added a versatile base to his two-toned outfit, complementing it with matching hues.

A closer look at Brady’s sneakers. CREDIT: Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images

Brady’s appearance was followed by his announcement that he will be officially retiring from the NFL on Instagram on Wednesday morning. The news followed his prior “retirement” in 2021 after leaving the New England Patriots.

“Good morning, guys. I’ll get to the point right away. I’m retiring. For good,” he said.

“I know the process was a pretty big deal last time, so when I woke up this morning, I figured I’d just press record, and I’d let you guys know first. It won’t be long-winded. You only get one super emotional retirement essay, and I used mine up last year. So I really thank you guys so much. To every single one of you for supporting me: My family, my friends, my teammates, my competitors I could go on forever. There’s too many. Thank you guys for allowing me to live my absolute dream. I wouldn’t change a thing. I love you all,” Brady announced.

(L-R) Rita Moreno, Tom Brady, Sally Field, Lily Tomlin and Jane Fonda attend the Los Angeles premiere of Paramount Pictures’ “80 For Brady” at the Regency Village Theatre in Los Angeles, Calif. on Jan. 31, 2023. CREDIT: Phillip Faraone/Getty Images for Paramount Pictures

When it comes to fashion, Brady’s styles are often versatile and casual, featuring lace-up and Chelsea boots and low-top sneakers from luxury brands including Tom Ford. Off-duty, he’s also been seen in Ugg boots and Under Armour sneakers. Brady has served as a top fashion world figure over the years, starring in campaigns for Ugg and Tag Heuer and co-chairing the Met Gala in 2017. Most recently, he launched his own apparel brand, Brady, in 2022.

