Timothée Chalamet Films Bleu de Chanel Commercial in Leather Suit & Combat Boots

Timothée Chalamet is the latest face for Chanel’s Bleu de Chanel fragrance, which he kickstarted by filming a commercial for the scent in New York. The actor is only the second-ever face for the popular men’s fragrance, which featured campaigns starring the late Gaspard Ulliel from 2010 to 2022.

While filming in the cobblestoned streets of NoHo in Manhattan, Chalamet wore an all-black outfit. The “Bones and All” star’s ensemble featured a dark leather blazer, as well as faintly slouchy matching trousers. The set was layered atop a charcoal T-shirt for a relaxed, casual finish.

Timothée Chalamet films a commercial for Chanel’s Bleu de Chanel fragrance in New York City on April 19, 2023. CREDIT: Jose Perez/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

When it came to footwear, Chalamet completed his outfit with a grungy pair of combat boots. The “Call Me By Your Name” actor’s style featured smooth leather uppers with rounded toes, thin front laces and black eyelets. The pair, which included short-heeled soles for a subtle height boost, was worn with low-laced tongues for a nonchalant statement.

A closer look at Chalamet’s boots. CREDIT: Jose Perez/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

Boots like Chalamet’s are a top style in the menswear world for their versatile nature and rock n’ roll roots, worn by bands including the Sex Pistols and The Clash. Pairs are regularly released in a wide range of finishes each season, with new spring pairs recently launched from brands including Dr. Martens, Armando Cabral, Taft and Ted Baker.

Timothée Chalamet films a commercial for Chanel’s Bleu de Chanel fragrance in New York City on April 19, 2023. CREDIT: Jose Perez/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

When it comes to shoes, wearing sleek boots on the red carpet is one of Chalamet’s signature styling moves. Glossy Chelsea and zip-up pairs from brands like Berluti, Saint Laurent and Celine are his most frequent go-to styles, as well as lace-up combat boots. When off-duty, Chalamet also wears neutral-toned sneakers from brands including New Balance and Bape, Louis Vuitton, Vans, and Off-White — plus affordable Tretorn styles that retail for under $40.

