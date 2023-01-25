×
Timothée Chalamet Sparkles in Sequins & Lace-Up Boots at Jean Paul Gaultier’s Spring 2023 Couture Show

By Aaron Royce
Timothée Chalamet went dark for Jean Paul Gaultier’s spring 2023 couture fashion show, which he attended to support Haider Ackermann.

Ackermann, whom Chalamet is a close friend and muse of, is the fourth designer to guest-design a Gaultier collection following Sacai’s Chitose Abe, Y/Project’s Glenn Martens and Balmain’s Olivier Rousteing.

While leaving the show in Paris on Wednesday, Chalamet wore an all-black outfit with romantic finishes. The “Call Me By Your Name” star’s outfit prominently featured a black top beneath a silky woven bomber jacket embroidered with dusty gold flowering branches. Paired with the blooming piece were black trousers, paneled in a coating of black sequins.

Timothée Chalamet, Jean Paul Gaultier, Haider Ackermann, boots, black boots, leather boots, mens boots, lace up boots, Haute Couture Week, Haute couture, couture, fashion show, front row, Paris
Timothée Chalamet attends Jean Paul Gaultier’s spring 2023 haute couture fashion show by Haider Ackermann during Haute Couture Week in Paris on Jan. 25, 2023.
CREDIT: Arnold Jerocki/Getty Images

Chalamet’s outfit was simply finished with black sunglasses, as well as a classic choice of shoes. The “To the Bone” star’s footwear was a set of cap-toed black leather boots, featuring short-heeled soles and a lace-up silhouette. The pair’s versatile silhouette added a neutral, nonchalant element to Chalamet’s ensemble, creating a clean base that allowed his monochrome outfit’s intricate details to further catch the eye.

Timothée Chalamet, Jean Paul Gaultier, Haider Ackermann, boots, black boots, leather boots, mens boots, lace up boots, Haute Couture Week, Haute couture, couture, fashion show, front row, Paris
A closer look at Chalamet’s boots.
CREDIT: Arnold Jerocki/Getty Images

Haute Couture Week showcases the newest collections from brands specializing in haute couture, renowned as the world’s finest garments made with intricate craftsmanship. From Jan. 23-Jan. 26, fashion shows and presentations will be held throughout Paris for the spring 2023 season. This season will include collections shown from Schiaparelli, Dior, Chanel, Valentino and Fendi.

This season will also feature several major moments, including Haider Ackermann’s guest-designed collection for Jean Paul Gaultier and Robert Wun’s couture debut — notably the first Hong Kong designer to show in the Week.

PHOTOS: Discover celebrities in spring 2023 front rows at Haute Couture Week in the gallery.

