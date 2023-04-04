‘Succession’: Kendall Roy’s Sneaker Style Features Gucci, Valentino & More High Fashion Brands

Kendall Roy, the complex and multifaceted character played by Jeremy Strong in HBO Max’s “Succession,” has a distinguished style that follows his dramatic and posh journey on the hit television series.

Roy is portrayed as intelligent and ambitious but also deeply flawed. He struggles with drug addiction throughout the series, which often hinders his ability to make sound decisions and maintain healthy relationships. Additionally, he has a complicated relationship with his father, who often dismisses or belittles him despite his best efforts to impress him. Despite his flaws, Roy is often presented as a sympathetic character, with viewers rooting for him to overcome his personal demons and succeed in his professional life.

Throughout the series, Roy is often seen wearing sharp business suits, reflecting his position as a high-level executive in his father’s company. His sneakers style has also caught the attention of the public. Roy has a preference for sleek and sophisticated footwear that mirrors his status as a wealthy and powerful executive. He is often seen wearing high-end designer sneakers. Here, FN takes a closer look at Kendall Roy’s sneaker preferences.

Jeremy Strong as Kendall Roy in “Succession” holding a pair of Lanvin sneakers. CREDIT: HBO Max

In one of the episodes of “Succession,” Roy was seen wearing a pair of Valentino’s Garavani VLogo sneakers. Designed with suede trim in black throughout, the shoes feature a padded collar tonal midsole featuring a logo embossed at the heel and a treaded rubber outsole in black.

Valentino Garavani’s sneakers. CREDIT: Ssense

He also kicked back in the Gucci’s Run sneakers, which feature a monogrammed technical knit fabric, the infamous Interlocking G, and a bi-color sole that completes the style with a playful note of chromatic contrast.

Gucci’s Run sneakers. CREDIT: Gucci

Another favorite was the Tom Ford Neoprene Suede Jago sneakers, complete with upper-shaped nylon sections, a sock opening with gros grain loops and a sole constructed through artisanal injected molding techniques.

Tom Ford’s Neoprene Suede Jago sneaker. CREDIT: Tom Ford

Gucci seems to be one of Roy’s favorite brands. He was also seen wearing a pair of the brand’s Colorblock Chunky sneakers, which feature a padded sole, a lace-up vamp and textile lining.

Jeremy Strong as Kendall Roy in “Succession” CREDIT: Macall Polay

Gucci’s Colorblock sneakers. CREDIT: Saks Off Fifth Avenue

In some scenes, Kendall also wears more casual sneakers, such as Adidas Stan Smiths or Common Projects, often in white or neutral colors. These more casual shoes reflect Kendall’s youth and modern sensibilities while still maintaining a sense of sophistication and style. Overall, Kendall’s shoe style in “Succession” is understated and elegant, reflecting his position as a member of the wealthy elite.

Related:

The 21 Most Comfortable Shoes for Men You’ll Want to Live in

The 26 Best Walking Shoes for Men, According to Experts

The 31 Best White Sneakers for Men That Go With Everything