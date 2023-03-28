‘Succession’ Star Brian Cox Means Business in Cashmere Suit & Floral Boots at Season 4 Premiere in Sweden

Brian Cox — known for portraying patriarch Logan Roy on the HBO Max drama “Succession” — made a sharp entrance in Stockholm for the show’s season 4 Sweden premiere. The first episode of the show’s final season dropped on Sunday.

While hitting the red carpet on Monday night at the Rigoletto, Cox posed in a warm brown suit. The Emmy-winning star’s ensemble featured a cashmere blazer with pointed lapels, paired with matching cuffed trousers. The set was layered atop a dark brown collared shirt, as well as a similarly dark brown tie, to create a two-toned appearance.

Brian Cox attends the “Succession” season 4 Sweden premiere presented by HBO Max at Rigoletto in Stockholm, Sweden on March 27, 2023. CREDIT: Michael Campanella/Getty Images

Cox simply accessorized with a gleaming silver watch, allowing his ensemble to take center stage with its deep neutral palette and soft textures.

When it came to footwear, Cox slipped on a dapper pair of dark brown leather boots to finish his outfit. The “Braveheart” actor’s almond-toed style was covered in a swirling embossed floral pattern, bringing it an ornate finish. Complete with short squared heels, the set added a distinctly sharp, formal finish to Cox’s attire while remaining bold and distinct in its own right. Similar styles have gained added popularity as a decorative alternative to the staple smooth men’s boot, seen in new embossed and printed pairs by Taft, Marc Nolan and Dr. Martens.

A closer look at Cox’s boots. CREDIT: Michael Campanella/Getty Images

Where shoes are concerned, Cox’s footwear styles are often classic and versatile. The “Rob Roy” actor regularly wears black and brown lace-up brogues, loafers and boots on the red carpet, hailing from brands including Thursday Boots. Off-duty, he can also be sen in slip-on sneakers and leather drivers in similarly neutral hues.

PHOTOS: Discover Brian Cox and more stars at the “Succession” season 4 premiere in the gallery.