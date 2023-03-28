‘Succession’ Star Brian Cox Means Business in Cashmere Suit & Floral Boots at Season 4 Premiere in Sweden

Brian Cox — known for portraying patriarch Logan Roy on the HBO Max drama “Succession” — made a sharp entrance in Stockholm for the show’s season 4 Sweden premiere. The first episode of the show’s final season dropped on Sunday.
While hitting the red carpet on Monday night at the Rigoletto, Cox posed in a warm brown suit. The Emmy-winning star’s ensemble featured a cashmere blazer with pointed lapels, paired with matching cuffed trousers. The set was layered atop a dark brown collared shirt, as well as a similarly dark brown tie, to create a two-toned appearance.
Cox simply accessorized with a gleaming silver watch, allowing his ensemble to take center stage with its deep neutral palette and soft textures.
When it came to footwear, Cox slipped on a dapper pair of dark brown leather boots to finish his outfit. The “Braveheart” actor’s almond-toed style was covered in a swirling embossed floral pattern, bringing it an ornate finish. Complete with short squared heels, the set added a distinctly sharp, formal finish to Cox’s attire while remaining bold and distinct in its own right. Similar styles have gained added popularity as a decorative alternative to the staple smooth men’s boot, seen in new embossed and printed pairs by Taft, Marc Nolan and Dr. Martens.
Where shoes are concerned, Cox’s footwear styles are often classic and versatile. The “Rob Roy” actor regularly wears black and brown lace-up brogues, loafers and boots on the red carpet, hailing from brands including Thursday Boots. Off-duty, he can also be sen in slip-on sneakers and leather drivers in similarly neutral hues.
