×
Re-route my subscription: Click here

‘Succession’ Star Brian Cox Means Business in Cashmere Suit & Floral Boots at Season 4 Premiere in Sweden

By Aaron Royce
Aaron Royce

Aaron Royce

More Stories By Aaron

View All
Brian-cox-succession-sweden
“Succession” Season 4 Premiere – Red Carpet
“Succession” Season 4 Premiere – Red Carpet
“Succession” Season 4 Premiere – Red Carpet
“Succession” Season 4 Premiere – Red Carpet
View Gallery 28 Images

Brian Cox — known for portraying patriarch Logan Roy on the HBO Max drama “Succession” — made a sharp entrance in Stockholm for the show’s season 4 Sweden premiere. The first episode of the show’s final season dropped on Sunday.

While hitting the red carpet on Monday night at the Rigoletto, Cox posed in a warm brown suit. The Emmy-winning star’s ensemble featured a cashmere blazer with pointed lapels, paired with matching cuffed trousers. The set was layered atop a dark brown collared shirt, as well as a similarly dark brown tie, to create a two-toned appearance.

Brian Cox, Succession, premiere, Sweden, Stockholm, red carpet, celebrity red carpet, suit, brown suit, mens suit, cashmere suit, boots, mens boots, leather boots, floral boots
Brian Cox attends the “Succession” season 4 Sweden premiere presented by HBO Max at Rigoletto in Stockholm, Sweden on March 27, 2023.
CREDIT: Michael Campanella/Getty Images

Cox simply accessorized with a gleaming silver watch, allowing his ensemble to take center stage with its deep neutral palette and soft textures.

When it came to footwear, Cox slipped on a dapper pair of dark brown leather boots to finish his outfit. The “Braveheart” actor’s almond-toed style was covered in a swirling embossed floral pattern, bringing it an ornate finish. Complete with short squared heels, the set added a distinctly sharp, formal finish to Cox’s attire while remaining bold and distinct in its own right. Similar styles have gained added popularity as a decorative alternative to the staple smooth men’s boot, seen in new embossed and printed pairs by Taft, Marc Nolan and Dr. Martens.

Brian Cox, Succession, premiere, Sweden, Stockholm, red carpet, celebrity red carpet, suit, brown suit, mens suit, cashmere suit, boots, mens boots, leather boots, floral boots
A closer look at Cox’s boots.
CREDIT: Michael Campanella/Getty Images

Where shoes are concerned, Cox’s footwear styles are often classic and versatile. The “Rob Roy” actor regularly wears black and brown lace-up brogues, loafers and boots on the red carpet, hailing from brands including Thursday Boots. Off-duty, he can also be sen in slip-on sneakers and leather drivers in similarly neutral hues.

PHOTOS: Discover Brian Cox and more stars at the “Succession” season 4 premiere in the gallery.

Access exclusive content

Footwear News is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

ad