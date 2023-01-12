Steve Harvey Serves ’70s Edge in Studded Bottega Veneta Boots & Wine Jacket on ‘Today’ Show

Steve Harvey took slick style for a spin while appearing on the “Today” show this morning.

Arriving in the studio to the NBC studio to speak with Hoda Kotb and Jenna Bush Hager, Harvey was styled by Elly Karamoh in a draped beige cardigan from Greg Lauren’s spring 2023 collection — as seen on Instagram. Layered atop a black turtleneck and trousers, the comfortable piece was later swapped with a wine-colored suede trucker jacket with long sleeves and dark silver buttons from Tom Ford‘s winter 2022 collection. Dark amber-tinted aviator sunglasses from Dita Eyewear completed his ensemble with a groovy ’70s finish.

When it came to footwear, Harvey sipped into a pair of slick boots by Bottega Veneta — an exclusive design by Matthieu Blazy. His maroon style included glossy maroon patent leather uppers with thin black soles and pointed toes. Giving the set a rock’n’roll edge were small studs lining their sides, as well as 1 to 2-inched Cuban heels, for added edgy flair.

Related Lea Michele Gets Cozy in Brown Knit Dress, Black Coat and Leather Loafers for 'Funny Girl' on Broadway ASAP Rocky Gets Sharply Suited in Classic Tuxedo & Chunky Patent Loafers at Golden Globes 2023 With Rihanna Tracee Ellis Ross Goes for Gold in Knee-High Metallic Boots & Pleated Midi Skirt on 'Today' Show

While on the air, Harvey notably discussed his past living in his car before his career expanded in the ’80s, as well as finding out his wife was “the one” and his advice for his younger self (“The part that gets people is when they think there’s no hope that it won’t go pass, but it always does”). You can find his full interview below on the “Today” YouTube channel.

Harvey’s shoe style is wide-ranging, hinging on dapper and dynamic styles. On and off the red carpet, he’s been seen in a range of tonal boots, loafers and sandals in neutral and vibrant colors from brands including Bottega Veneta, Saint Laurent and Tom Ford. For formal occasions, Harvey can notably be seen in dark-hued slip-on and lace-up loafers in a range of textures from luxury brands including Saint Laurent.

PHOTOS: Discover Harvey’s boldest style moments over the years.