Steve Harvey’s New Look Transforms ‘Family Feud’ Suits With Mafia Movie Inspiration & Luxury Details — See His Stylist’s Breakdown Here

Steve Harvey has a brand new look for “Family Feud” — which his stylist, Elly Karamoh, broke down on Instagram.

In her latest post, Karamoh shared a multi-clip Instagram Reel of the “Family Feud” host strolling and smoking cigars in his new wardrobe, complete with a range of sharply tailored suits in sleek jewel and neutral tones by Dolce & Gabbana. The stylist shared a more intricate breakdown of the 4-month-long process in the post’s caption, from its inspirations — including early 2000s Gucci and Jil Sander designs and films “A Bronx Tale, “Casino” and “Goodfellas” — to its customized craftsmanship techniques.

“We have officially turned family feud into Fashion week,” he wrote.

“We elevated his shoulders with creating a vintage technique called; Pagoda. The Pagoda shoulder is a highly stylized construction in which the shoulder line has a concave contour. Through your screen it creates this massively beautiful illusion of better posture and amazing elegance on a suit,” Karamoh stated. “Then I curved, raised, and added inches to his peak lapel to give him a better proportion to match his wide chest dimensions. We watched videos of him walking on that stage over & over to make sure that every fault details from last season was fixed.”

Indeed, Harvey’s new wardrobe features numerous tailored suits in hues of green, red, brown, purple, blue, black and gray. On the shoe front, he’s also slipped into similarly dapper and slick styles, including heeled leather and suede boots and penny loafers The star has wholeheartedly embraced his new look on TV, as seen on Instagram.

“I loved every part of designing this new cut and looks! I took me back to my suit designing days,” Karamoh stated. “It reminded me that the key element of menswear is truly measurements, proportions, and tailoring then the fashion comes in.”

Harvey’s shoe style is wide-ranging, hinging on dapper and dynamic styles. On and off the red carpet, he’s been seen in a range of tonal boots, loafers and sandals in neutral and vibrant colors from brands including Bottega Veneta, Saint Laurent and Tom Ford. For formal occasions, Harvey can notably be seen in dark-hued slip-on and lace-up loafers in a range of textures from luxury brands including Saint Laurent.

