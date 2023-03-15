Stephen Curry Celebrates His 35th Birthday With New ‘Splash Party’ Under Armour Sneakers at Warriors-Suns Game

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry debuted a birthday-themed pair of sneakers at the Chase Center on Monday night in San Francisco. Hours ahead of his 35th birthday, the athlete made 23 points helping his team beat the Phoenix Suns 123 to 112.

Curry chose the special occasion to show off the highly-anticipated sneakers. The style is the Curry Flow 10 in the ‘Splash Party’ colorway from his partnership with Under Armour.

A close-up of the Under Armour sneakers worn by Stephen Curry at Chase Center on March 13, 2023, in San Francisco. CREDIT: Getty Images

Although the confetti-like pattern has been used before, the shoe, which marks Curry’s 10th signature sneaker, is a new model that was just released today alongside a re-release of the Curry 2 Splash Party model.

The shoe features a UA Warp upper with a festive and colorful pattern, and UA Flow ruberless cushioning, which make these shoes “light and ridiculously grippy,” the brand details on its website. “The UA Warp upper works like mini seat belts locking you in. Together, you get stop-and-go speed plus control.”

The style also features a half-bootie upper lining for superior fit, comfort and lockdown, a TPE-blend sock liner with low compression for energy return and longevity, an internal midfoot shank and UA Flow outsole.

Golden State Warriors players Stephen Curry at the game against the Phoenix Suns at Chase Center on March 13, 2023, in San Francisco. CREDIT: Getty Images

Both styles are available for purchase at the Under Armour online store for $160 in adult sizes and starting at $130 for grade school sizes.

“Just like that…Feeling the love today! Appreciate everybody who reached out and reminded me of how blessed I am!” Curry wrote on a birthday Instagram post. “Even with a few more grey hairs up top, our kids growing up crazy (too) fast, I am steadily trying to enjoy every single day that I get to do what I love and appreciate the dope people I get to do it with! Keep on keeping on.”

The athlete’s Curry Brand was revealed in November 2020, which is a venture backed by Under Armour, the company that has sponsored him since 2013.

