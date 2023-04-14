Stephen A. Smith Reviews NBA Players’ Fashion Style on ‘Jennifer Hudson’ & Gives Credit to Russell Westbrook & Kyle Kuzma for ‘Trying’

Stephen A. Smith stopped by “The Jennifer Hudson Show” today to share his thoughts on the NBA finals, the state of the basketball industry and Kobe Bryant’s passing.

During the interview, he shared that he admires current players Kevin Durant and LeBron James and applauds basketball legends Michael Jordan, Magic Johnson and Larry Bird for their contribution to globalizing the NBA brand. Additionally, he also commented on the fashion sense of NBA players and playfully acknowledges Russell Westbrook’s bold style.

“LeBron James has his moments where he looks on point. Russell Westbrook, I give him credit for bravery because he tries stuff none of us would try.” He goes on to say, “Kyle Kuzma, I don’t know what the hell he’s thinking half the time, but I give him credit for trying. But again, the fact that some of these guys go to Paris for fashion week. I see they’re in New York for fashion week. I mean, they are really trying to do their thing. Some of it works, and some of it doesn’t. That’s fashion. It’s a matter of style. Whatever your taste is. It’s just that sometimes their taste seems very universally accepted.”

For his interview, the sports commentator dressed up in an all-black ensemble, complete with an edgy leather jacket outlined with silver hardware. Underneath was a mock neck shirt in gray. Smith paired it with slim-fit trousers that fell just above his footwear.

Stephen A. Smith on "The Jennifer Hudson Show" on April 14. CREDIT: Chris Millard/Warner Bros.

On his feet, he wore Christian Louboutin Black Simonalpes Derbys designed with paneled buffed calfskin, suede, tonal grosgrain trim at the almond toe and a lace-up closure in red. The red stripe at the welt, paired with the signature tonal and red rubber sole, brought the silhouette to effortless completion. Derby shoes are a classic footwear choice that has been around for over a century, and they continue to be a popular trend today.

Stephen A. Smith on “The Jennifer Hudson Show” on April 14. CREDIT: Chris Millard/Warner Bros.

Smith is known for his bold and stylish fashion sense, often wearing sharp suits and accessorizing with statement ties and pocket squares. He’s also known for his love of designer brands and has been spotted wearing clothing and accessories from luxury labels such as Gucci, Prada and Louis Vuitton. He’s not afraid to experiment with colors and patterns, incorporating bright hues and bold prints into his outfits. Overall, Smith’s fashion choices reflect his confident and charismatic personality, making him a standout both on and off the court.

