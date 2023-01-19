Shia LaBeouf Transforms Into Greek Goddess in 4-Inch Gladiator Heels & White Dress for ‘Megalopolis’

Shia LaBeouf was boldly dressed for his newest film: Francis Ford Coppola’s “Megalopolis.” The sci-fi film, which follows an architect aiming to rebuild New York as a utopia, stars Labeouf alongside Adam Driver, Aubrey Plaza, Forest Whitaker, Laurence Fishburne, Jason Schwartzman, Nathalie Emmanuel and Dustin Hoffman — and has even made headlines for its large budget of $100 million.

The 36-year-old “Even Stevens” star was dressed for a party scene while filming with Emmanuel in Atlanta on Wednesday night. For the occasion, his Milena Canonero-designed costume featured a gauzy draped white dress in a Grecian goddess-like style, with two rounded skirt sides seemingly forming a pant silhouette. Cinched with an embossed gold corset, La Bouef’s ornate outfit was accented with flowing slit sleeves cinched by gold buttons.

Shia LaBeouf films ‘Megalopolis’ in Atlanta, Georgia on Jan. 18, 2023. CREDIT: MEGA

Shia LaBeouf films ‘Megalopolis’ in Atlanta, Georgia on Jan. 18, 2023. CREDIT: MEGA

A gold twisted floral headpiece, cuff bracelet, rings and large pearl-studded and leaf-shaped necklaces further decorated LaBeouf’s costume. Finishing his outfit was a miniature metallic gold top-handle handbag, as well as a glossy maroon manicure.

Most surprisingly, however, were LaBeouf’s shoes for the scene: a set of towering gold heels. The pair in question was a mirrored metallic style, featuring platform soles with a gladiator-esque silhouette crafted from numerous layered, crossed straps. Stiletto heels totaling at least 4 inches in height provided LaBeouf with an elevated height boost that also gave the style itself a slick base.

A closer look at LaBeouf’s heels. CREDIT: MEGA

Though the pair’s brand is unknown, the closest style that can be found online is Maiernisi Jessi’s unisex platform sandals, retailing from $39-$60 depending on sizing (up to a women’s 16.5/men’s 15) on Amazon.

Shia LaBeouf and Nathalie Emmanuel film ‘Megalopolis’ in Atlanta, Georgia on Jan. 18, 2023. CREDIT: MEGA

Shia LaBeouf films ‘Megalopolis’ in Atlanta, Georgia on Jan. 18, 2023. CREDIT: MEGA

Though it’s just on film, LaBeouf’s heels moment comes at a time when height-boosting footwear for men is growing rapidly alongside greater fluidity in fashion. Heels totaling anywhere from 3 inches and higher have been rampant in recent boot styles aimed towards men, especially, from brands including Rick Owens, Christian Louboutin, Saint Laurent and Steve Madden.

LaBeouf’s shoe style is often relaxed and casual, featuring neutral and jewel-tone-accented low-top sneakers and flat boots by Nike and Golden Goose. He’s also been spotted in Crocs clogs on numerous occasions. On the red carpet, LaBeouf can also be seen in neutral loafers and boots from brands including Christian Louboutin and Gucci.

