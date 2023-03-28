Shawn Mendes Slips on Leather Boots for Tommy Hilfiger After Viral Sunburn Photo in Mexico City

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

Shawn Mendes took his new Tommy Hilfiger collection on the road this week, promoting the line in Mexico City — all while incorporating his longtime style signatures.

Mendes arrived to Artz Pedregal for an in-store presentation of his Tommy x Shawn Classics Reborn collection — a sustainable unisex line that spotlights classic prep-inspired casual pieces, ranging from $30-$399. While in Mexico City, Mendes wore the collection’s $189 denim jacket and $179 khaki trousers, bringing his outfit a ’90s appeal. The timeless set was layered over a ribbed white tank top — a longtime Mendes signature — which the “Wonder” singer accessorized with a thin gold pendant necklace, single huggie earring and layered rings.

Shawn Mendes attends the presentation of ‘Classics Reborn’ by Tommy X Shawn at Artz Pedregal in Mexico City on March 27, 2023. CREDIT: Hector Vivas/Getty Images

When it came to shoes, Mendes slipped on a pair of black leather boots to smoothly complete his outfit. Adding a modern rock n’ roll edge with a versatile hue and palette, his pair featured black leather uppers with almond-shaped toes and short block heels. The faintly lifted style merged Mendes’ own contemporary aesthetic with a timeless men’s wardrobe staple, which brands including Saint Laurent, Rakoh, Taft and Grant Stone regularly release in a range of classic hues of black, brown and tan.

Shawn Mendes attends the presentation of ‘Classics Reborn’ by Tommy X Shawn at Artz Pedregal in Mexico City on March 27, 2023. CREDIT: Hector Vivas/Getty Images

Mendes’ appearance also follows his viral Instagram post from Mexico, where he shared snapshots of his sunburn while on the beach.

For footwear, Mendes often wears ankle boots. The “Mercy” singer regularly dons Frye’s black ‘Grady’ Chelsea boots, as well as leather Cuban-heeled or zip-up pairs from Saint Laurent and Calvin Klein. The singer’s off-duty style is decidedly more casual, as he regularly dons low-top Golden Goose, Vans, Adidas and Nike sneakers, as well as Birkenstock sandals. Mendes has also established himself as the newest face of Tommy Hilfiger, starring in its 2022 “Classics Reborn” campaign and launching a “Tommy x Shawn Classics Reborn” line in 2023.

