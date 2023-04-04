Richard Madden Sharpens Up in Navy Suit & Classic White Sneakers for ‘Citadel’ Photo Call

Richard Madden brought sharp style to his latest press tour for “Citadel” this week. The upcoming action show, which stars Madden, Priyanka Chopra, Stanley Tucci and Leo Woodall, will be released on Prime Video on April 28.

On Monday, Madden arrived in Mumbai, India for a photo call with Chopra, wearing a deep navy Giorgio Armani suit. Styled by Warren Alfie Baker, the “Rocketman” star’s ensemble included a sharp-lapeled blazer and matching trousers in a dark blue hue, complete with a thin pinstriped and arrow pattern. The set was layered atop a black crewneck shirt, which Baker accessorized with a gleaming silver watch.

(L-R): Richard Madden and Priyanka Chopra Jonas attend the ‘Citadel’ series photocall in Mumbai, India, on April 3, 2023. CREDIT: Prodip Guha/Getty Images

When it came to footwear, Baker finished Madden’s outfit with a sharp pair of monochrome Good Man sneakers. The $228 Edge Lo-Top style featured low-top uppers with lace-up fronts and rounded toes, complete with uppers crafted from smooth white leather. Monochrome flat rubber soles smoothly finished the pair, bringing a relaxed, contemporary base to Madden’s ensemble.

Monochrome white sneakers are a top trending menswear style, due to their modern matte appearance and versatile hue. Pairs are frequently released year-round, like new styles seen this spring from Wolf & Shepherd, Oliver Cabell, Florsheim and Allen Edmonds.

Richard Madden attends the ‘Citadel’ series photocall in Mumbai, India, on April 3, 2023. CREDIT: Prodip Guha/Getty Images

Good Man’s Edge Lo-Top sneakers. CREDIT: Courtesy of Good Man

Where shoes are concerned, Madden frequently wears sharp neutral shoes on the red carpet. Brown and black leather loafers, monk-strap shoes and boots from brands including Christian Louboutin are his go-to silhouettes for formal occasions. Off-duty, the “Rocketman” star can also be seen in monochrome black and white leather and athletic sneakers from brands including APL.

