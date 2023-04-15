Post Malone Parties in Leather Jacket & Camo Pants at Tao’s Desert Nights 2023 During Coachella

Post Malone attended Tao’s Desert Nights presented by Jeeter at Zenyara yesterday in Indio, California. The event saw the likes of Diplo and Metro Boomin also in attendance. The event took place as celebrities converged to attend Coachella Music and Arts Festival and brand activations throughout the Palm Springs area.

The “I Like You” rapper kept it casual for the night dressed in a tan leather jacket with brown shearling trim worn overtop a plain white tee. On bottom, the hitmaker sported baggy camouflage trousers in green, brown and white.

Diplo, Post Malone and Metro Boomin enjoy Casamigos at Tao Desert Nights presented by Jeeter at Zenyara during Coachella 2023. CREDIT: Getty Images for Casamigos

When it comes to footwear, Malone’s shoes could not be seen, however, it’s likely he wore some kind of casual sneakers or boots. The “Rockstar” singer’s shoe style is simple and often western inspired featuring simple neutral tones and walkable silhouettes.

The performer is no strange to the shoe industry. In fact, Malone created four unique clogs through a partnership with Crocs that began in November 2018. After the first Dimitri design sold out in 10 minutes, the two partnered up again to create the Post Malone x Crocs Barbed Wire shoe that dropped in December 2018 and then the Rainforest iteration in 2019.

The first Tao Nights took place on Friday with the second being scheduled for April 21. Guests will attend an afterparty with a DJ performance and special appearances. The event’s main sponsor is Jeeter, a pre-roll cannabis brand. Other activations include beauty and accessories brands. There will also be a photo booth from Urban Outfitters and FujiFilm. Bites from Heinz will also be provided. The beverage selection includes offerings from Heineken, Remy, Cointreau, Mount Gay Rum, Botanist, Fever Tree, Ketel One and Red Bull.

Coachella is an annual music festival held in Indio, California, celebrating a wide range of musicians with various concerts, activations and events. This year’s performers include Blackpink, Bad Bunny, Björk, Frank Ocean, Gorillaz, Rosalia, Boygenius, Charli XCX, Calvin Harris and Willow Smith.

