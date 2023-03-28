Everything You Need to Know About Pitti Uomo’s June 2023 Edition

Guests seen at Pitti Immagine Uomo 102 at Fortezza Da Basso on June 16, 2022 in Florence, Italy.

Pitti Uomo is gearing up to launch its next edition.

Slated to run from June 13-16 at Florence’s historic Fortezza da Basso, the Italian menswear trade show will kick off the spring/summer 2024 men’s selling season as the industry still deals a plethora of economic concerns.

As the men’s industry prepares for another in-person fair, see here a round up of all the events, fashion shows and happenings taking place in Florence this June.

Kering Signs on to Help Spotlight 10 Sustainable Menswear Brands

Inside Kering’s Material Innovation Lab in Milan. CREDIT: Pietro D'Aprano

Kering’s Material Innovation Lab (MIL) and Fondazione Pitti Immagine Discovery are joining forces to support 10 rising menswear brands to showcase their low-impact solutions at this season’s “S|Style” sustainable style section of the Italian trade fair.

Participating brands this season include Cavia (Italy), Dalpaos (Italy), Dhruv Kapoor (India), Isnurh (Denmark), Jeanne Friot (France), Ksenia Schnaider (Ukraine), Olooh (Côte d’Ivoire), Permu (United Kingdom), Steven Passaro (France), Young n Sang (South Korea).

According to Kering, various solutions will be explored by each designer to embed more sustainability criteria into their collections. From the widely adopted practice of upcycling to reducing resource consumption during processing; and from bio-based solutions to implementing international certifications that are aligned with Kering’s existing standards. They will also focus on giving back to the planet and communities, the use of recycled materials, and the promotion of fair ethical work that supports artisans.

Lapo Cianchi, head of communications and special projects for Pitti Immagine and general secretary of the Fondazione Pitti Discovery said in a statement on Monday that the collaboration with Kering’s MIL is an “important recognition” of the work Pitti Immagine is doing to “spread a modern culture of responsibility” in fashion.

Christian Tubito, director of Kering MIL added that this project “sounds like a perfect match” for the Group’s in-house research and innovation hub. “It’s an unusual partnership for supporting young and emerging brands that want to embrace sustainability, adding innovation to their low-impact capsules and giving them the chance to showcase new prototype materials that have been piloted or validated by the MIL and materials that are aligned with our Kering standards,” Tubito said.

Fendi Named Special Guest Designer

Fendi artisans outside the company’s new factory in Capannuccia, Tuscany. CREDIT: ANDREA FERRARI

Fendi has been named as Pitti Uomo’s special guest designer this season.

The Italian luxury brand will present its men’s spring/summer 2024 collection with a special fashion show scheduled for the late afternoon of June 15 in the recently opened Fendi Factory in nearby Capannuccia (Bagno a Ripoli).

In a statement on Thursday, Fendi added that its move to show in Florence instead of its usual Milan Fashion Week showing was mutually agreed upon by Pitti Immagine and the Camera Nazionale della Moda Italiana.

The brand will return to showing its collections during Milan Fashion Week Men’s in January 2024 with its fall/winter 2024 collection, Fendi said.

Fendi’s artistic director of accessories and menswear Silvia Venturini Fendi said in a statement upon the announcement that she was “thrilled” the next men’s show will take place in a location she considers personally “special” and the “pulsing heart” of Fendi. “It will be such a unique occasion to see our products take life exactly where our Artisans make them, letting them take centre stage on that day,” said Venturini Fendi.

Raffaello Napoleone, CEO of Pitti Immagine, added that the Fendi event is a “precious and emblematic” occasion for the city of Florence. “In fact, the factory is a large structure dedicated above all to leather goods, representing one of the best expressions of the manufacturing, industrial and artisanal tradition of our territory and region,” said Napoleone.