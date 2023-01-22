Pharrell Straps into Hunter Boots with Wife Helen Lasichanh at Kenzo’s Fall 2023 Men’s Show

Pharrell made Kenzo’s fall 2023 men’s fashion show a family affair at Paris Fashion Week Men’s.

Arriving with wife Helen Lasichanh and their daughter, Pharrell arrived for the occasion in Paris to view creative director Nigo’s newest collection. For the occasion, the Chanel muse wore a black top beneath a black quilted jacket with a folded front. Layered over a set of wide-legged washed blue jeans, Pharrell completed his outfit with a light tan collarless overcoat, complemented by plaid lining and an indigo blue trim.

(L to R) Pharrell Williams, Rocket Ayer Williams and Helen Lasichanh attend the Kenzo Menswear Fall 2023 show during Paris Fashion Week Men’s in Paris on Jan. 20, 2023. CREDIT: Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images

The “Girl” musician opted to accessorize with a beige graphic-embroidered cap and crystal-trimmed sunglasses for an eclectic finish.

When it came to footwear, Pharrell strapped into a set of utilitarian Hunter boots. His round-toed style included calf-high uppers covered in quilted olive green paneling, cinched with thin matching wraparound laces. The pair’s base included rounded black duck boot-like toes. Finishing the set with a bold pop of color were thick red rubber soles, creating a multicolored effect that added a whimsical base to his outfit.

A closer look at Pharrell’s Hunter boots. CREDIT: Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images

Paris Fashion Week Men’s began the year with a range of new menswear shows, held in Paris from Jan. 17-22. Presenting brands and designers will include Saint Laurent, Hermés, Dior, Givenchy and Rick Owens. Most notably, the Week will feature new brand developments, including its debut shows from Botter and Ludovic de Saint Sernin, as well as KidSuper designer Colm Dillane’s debut line for Louis Vuitton.

