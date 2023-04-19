Pedro Pascal Goes Casual in Vintage Lakers Tee, Jeans and ‘Dad’ Sneakers

Pedro Pascal was spotted hanging out with a friend yesterday in Los Angeles.

Dressed casually, Pascal’s look was comprised of a vintage yellow LA Lakers graphic tee. The slightly oversized tee was worn with light-wash denim jeans in a fitted style.

Pedro Pascal is seen on April 18, 2023 in Los Angeles. CREDIT: GC Images

The “Narcos” star is a massive fan of denim of all kinds and for a good reason. Jeans, jackets and shorts, the “Game Of Thrones” actor has worn it all. Jeans like Pascals are an enduring classic meant to be worn and re-worn again and again, hence their versatile nature.

On his feet, Pascal donned white and blue sneakers that had a chunky, oversized silhouette. The footwear was majority constructed of white leather with blue heels that offered the footwear a vibrant pop of color. The shoes also featured lace-up closures and rounded toes, making for a sleek and simple appearance.

A closer look at Pedro Pascal’s shoes. CREDIT: GC Images

The “dad sneaker” style has become increasingly popular as of late thanks to its undeniable comfort and versatility. The footwear has reemerged as part of the divisive “ugly” shoe trend, successfully capturing the attention of top stars from Bella Hadid to Dua Lipa.

Pedro Pascal is seen on April 18, 2023 in Los Angeles. CREDIT: GC Images

Pascal has become a major player in Hollywood as of late, owning the limelight in classic silhouettes with colorful touches from top brands like Gucci, Acne Studios, Prada and Loewe, among others. From hits like “The Last of Us” to “The Mandalorian,” Pedro has been taking over television screens and doing so stylishly. A fixture of the limelight, Pascal recently graced the cover of Esquire, doing so fashionably in fur coats and leather jackets. The actor is set to star alongside Ethan Hawk in an upcoming neo-western drama titled “Strange Way of Life” written and directed by Pedro Almodóvar.

