Pedro Pascal Goes Ultra Cozy in Yellow Striped Knitwear and Shiny Dress Shoes at PaleyFest LA for ‘The Mandalorian’

Pedro Pascal attended PaleyFest LA for “The Mandalorian” along with show’s writer Jon Favreau on Friday.

The “Game of Thrones” actor stepped out for the event clad in comfy and casual wears comprised of a plain white tee worn underneath a knitted cardigan kept open to spotlight his shirt. The outerwear was brown with faint yellow vertical striping made to look bulky and cozy. On bottom, Pascal sported olive green trousers in a slouchy style with wide legs worn with the hem cuffed to spotlight his shoes. As always, for finishing touches, Pascal donned a pair of glasses with thick ombred frames that transitioned from a dark to light brown shade. The “Narcos” star styled his hair as he usually did in a shaggy style with the sides kept short.

Sticking to the classics, Pascal stepped onto the carpet in a classic pair of black dress shoes with thin black laces. The formal footwear included short squared heels and a streamlined silhouette with a glossy patent leather finish. The reliable style is a closet staple for many men, Pascal included, for its versatility and comfort. Unlike loafers, leather dress shoes are worn for more formal occasions including attending high-profile red-carpet events.

Pascal has become a major player in Hollywood as of late, owning the limelight in classic silhouettes with colorful touches from top brands like Gucci, Acne Studios, Prada and Loewe, among others. From hits like “The Last of Us” to “The Mandalorian,” Pedro has been taking over television screens and doing so stylishly.

“The Mandalorian” tells the story of a lone gunfighter making his way through the outer reaches of the lawless galaxy after the fall of the Galactic Empire. The Disney+ show features a star-studded cast of characters from Gina Carano and Rosario Dawson to Giancarlo Esposito among others.

