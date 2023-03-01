Pedro Pascal Brightens Up in Yellow Gucci Shirt & Glossy Dress Shoes at Disney+’s ‘The Mandalorian’ Season 3 Premiere

Pedro Pascal attends the Los Angeles premiere Of Disney+ “The Mandalorian” season 3 at El Capitan Theatre yesterday.

Styled by Julie Ragolia, the “Narcos” actor was outfitted in a dapper Gucci ensemble comprised of a pastel canary yellow button-down featuring billowing sleeves. The brightly colored button-down was layered underneath a brighter yellow knit sweater worn draped over the Chilean thespian’s shoulders, giving off a studious vibe.

Pedro Pascal attends the Los Angeles Premiere of Disney+ “The Mandalorian” season 3 at El Capitan Theatre on Feb. 28, 2023. CREDIT: FilmMagic

On bottom, Pascal sported gray pleated trousers with wide legs and a tailored fit. Smart and stylish, the “The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent” star wore Andy Wolf black thick-framed glasses in a deep cherry-colored hue.

Sticking to the classics, Pascal stepped onto the carpet in a classic pair of black dress shoes with thin black laces, the leather footwear offering the “Game of Thrones” star a wide range of movement while traversing the flash of cameras. The formal footwear included short squared heels and a streamlined silhouette with a glossy patent leather finish.

A closer look at Pedro Pascal’s shoes. CREDIT: FilmMagic

The reliable style is a closet staple for many men, Pascal included, for its versatility and comfort. Unlike loafers, leather dress shoes are worn for more formal occasions including attending high-profile red-carpet events.

Pascal has become a major player in Hollywood as of late, owning the limelight in classic silhouettes with colorful touches from top brands like Gucci, Acne Studios, Prada and Loewe, among others. From hits like “The Last of Us” to “Saturday Night Live,” Pascal has been taking over television screens and doing so stylishly.

Pedro Pascal attends the Los Angeles Premiere of Disney+ “The Mandalorian” season 3 at El Capitan Theatre on Feb. 28, 2023. CREDIT: AFP via Getty Images

Disney+’s “The Mandalorian” tells the story of a lone gunfighter making his way through the outer reaches of the lawless galaxy after the fall of the Galactic Empire. The television show features a star-studded cast of characters from Gina Carano and Rosario Dawson to Giancarlo Esposito among others.

