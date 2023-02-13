Patrick Mahomes Pops at Disneyland in Chiefs-Red Sneakers With Wife Brittany & Kids After Super Bowl 2023 Win

Patrick Mahomes celebrated his 2023 Super Bowl win for the Kansas City Chiefs in bold style — and made it a family affair, as well.

Mahomes and his wife Brittany — as well as their two children, Bronze and Sterling — were seen on the couple’s combined Instagram accounts at Disneyland on Monday in a sweet family post after Mahomes’ win on Sunday night. The 2023 Super Bowl MVP dressed casually for the occasion, wearing a scarlet hoodie over a white shirt and light blue distressed denim jeans. Brittany followed a similar formula, wearing a white ribbed collared shirt with blue denim cargo jeans and white sneakers.

When it came to footwear, Mahomes laced into a pair of red Adidas sneakers — hit signature Mahomes 1 Impact FLX style. The $140 pair featured bright red uppers with Adidas’ signature three stripes lined in white, accented by thin red laces and padded counters. Exaggerated rounded white rubber soles equipped with the brand’s BOOST midsoles comfortable completed the pair with a sporty base.

Adidas’ Mahomes 1 Impact FLX sneakers. CREDIT: Courtesy of Adidas

The 2023 Super Bowl was indeed an occasion to remember. Aside from Mahomes’ win for the Chiefs, the game also featured a viral Halftime Show performance by Rihanna, who performed in a red Loewe catsuit, flight suit and leather breastplate, Alaïa coat and Maison Margiela x Salomon sneakers — a moment where she also announced her second pregnancy.

Rihanna performs onstage during the Apple Music Super Bowl LVII Halftime Show at State Farm Stadium on Feb. 12, 2023 in Glendale, Arizona. CREDIT: Getty Images

The Super Bowl LVI aired on Sunday, Feb. 12 at 6:30 p.m. ET on Fox, with the Kansas City Chiefs winning 38-35 Philadelphia Eagles facing the Kansas City Chiefs at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona. The widely-anticipated football game featured a viral halftime show performance by Rihanna, who announced her second pregnancy during the occasion. The event also featured the national anthem sung by Chris Stapleton, as well as Sheryl Lee Ralph performing “Lift Every Voice and Sing” and Babyface performing “America the Beautiful.”

