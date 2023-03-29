Nicolas Cage Gets Wild in Zebra Pants & Slick Boots at ‘Renfield’ Premiere

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

Nicolas Cage was pure punk for the premiere of his latest movie, “Renfield.” The horror comedy, in which Cage stars as Dracula alongside Nicholas Hoult, Awkwafina and Brandon Scott Jones, premieres in theaters on April 14.

On Tuesday night, Cage arrived to the premiere at the Museum of Modern Art in New York City with wife Riko Shibata. For the occasion, stylist Jeff Damon outfitted the “Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent” actor in Tom Ford’s $4,980 Shelton sport coat, featuring a coating of sparkling black glitter.

Nicolas Cage attends the ‘Renfield’ premiere at the Museum of Modern Art in New York City on March 28, 2023. CREDIT: Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images

The glitzy piece was layered atop a black dress shirt and $1,745 Dolce & Gabbana jacquard trousers splashed with a black and light gray zebra print for a graphic statement. Cage’s mix of textures and patterns created a glamorously edgy contrast, giving him a dressy punk appearance.

Nicolas Cage and Nicholas Hoult attend the ‘Renfield’ premiere at the Museum of Modern Art in New York City on March 28, 2023. CREDIT: Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images

Shibata, meanwhile, coordinated with Cage in a dynamic all-black outfit: a sparkling vintage Giorgio Armani dress and Christian Louboutin heels.

Nicolas Cage and Riko Shibata attend the ‘Renfield’ premiere at the Museum of Modern Art in New York City on March 28, 2023. CREDIT: Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images

When it came to footwear, Cage finished his ensemble with a pair of glossy black boots. The “National Treasure” actor’s $1,190 Wyatt style hailed from Saint Laurent, featuring smooth black patent leather uppers with zipped shafts and almond-shaped toes. A set of 1.5-inch heels completed the pair with a height-boosting finish, providing Cage with a subtly sleek elevation on the red carpet.

Saint Laurent’s Wyatt boots. CREDIT: Courtesy of Saint Laurent

Cage often wears sharp shoes in neutral tones. Over the years, the actor has frequently worn a wide range of Chelsea and zipped boots with short heels, hailing from brands including Saint Laurent. On the red carpet, he can also be seen in neutral leather lace-up brogues. Off-duty, Cage’s wardrobe also includes athletic slides from Under Armour.

