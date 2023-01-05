×
Re-route my subscription: Click here

NFL Star Carl Nassib Celebrates ‘Big Boy Season’ With Boyfriend Søren Dahl for Tampa Bay Buccaneers Football Game

By Aaron Royce
Aaron Royce

Aaron Royce

More Stories By Aaron

View All
Carl Nassib Portraits
2022 NFL Draft Red Carpet
Charles Cross
Devin Lloyd
Drake London
View Gallery 10 Images

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

NFL star Carl Nassib was sharply outfitted with boyfriend Søren Dahl to celebrate the Tampa Bay Buccaneers‘ first 2023 game in Florida this week. The occasion found the Buccaneers win against the Carolina Panthers by 30 to 24. Dahl posted a photo of the couple on Instagram. “Always Big Boy Season,” he captioned.

The Buccaneers’ outside linebacker and the Danish swimmer posed together in front of Raymond James Stadium prior to the game. For the occasion, Nassib wore a short-sleeved black T-shirt, paired with a monochrome black watch and gray trousers. Dahl, meanwhile, wore Nassib’s team jersey with a set of dark gray shorts, accented by a set of white and deep red Nike Dunk Low Retro sneakers.

Related

Ming Lee Simmons Puts Casual Spin on Bodycon Dress With Travis Scott x Air Jordan 1 Low Sneakers at St. Barths

Kendall Jenner Gets Sporty in Mesh Sneakers, Sports Bra and Leggings in Los Angeles

Joe Burrow's Girlfriend Olivia Holzmacher Poses in Bengals Hat Before Bills Football Game

When it came to footwear, Nassib laced into a set of sharp On Running sneakers. His $140 Cloud X sneakers included paneled white knit uppers, complete with reflective accents and rounded toes. Squared rubber soles with foam-injected midsoles completed the set with added comfort. Nassib’s pair was complete with black-paneled tongues, thin black laces and On’s monogram in a light gray hue, giving his casual outfit a sporty finish.

On Running, sneakers, mens sneakers, white sneakers, mesh sneakers, lace up sneakers, athletic sneakers, knit sneakers, monochrome sneakers
On Running’s Cloud X sneakers.
CREDIT: Courtesy of Shopbop

Nassib’s shoe style is often casual and athletic. On the red carpet, he can be seen in monochrome sneakers from brands including Gucci. Off-duty, he can also be seen in sneakers from brands including Adidas, as well as Nike cleats while on the field. Historically, Nassib previously made history in June 2021 when he came out as gay — being the first active NFL athlete to do so. The athlete also launched rainbow-colored clears in partnership with the Trevor Project for the NFL’s My Cause My Cleats fundraiser in 2021.

PHOTOS: Discover more NFL 2022 draft arrivals in the gallery. 

Access exclusive content

Footwear News is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

ad