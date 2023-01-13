Everything You Need to Know About Milan Fashion Week Men’s Fall 2023: Dsquared2 Shows Cowboy Boots, Alyx Reveals New Chunky Sole Shoes

Milan Fashion Week Men’s is heating up this weekend, as the stacked calendar features some of the biggest names in Italian fashion.

Gucci opened the week as the first physical fashion show on Friday, followed by 1017 Alyx 9SM and Dsquared2’s runway show with presentations from Kiton and Billionaire. Zegna will close the festivities on Monday night. In between, fall/winter 2023 collections from Fendi, Prada, JW Anderson, Armani and more will be must-sees.

Below, a look at everything you need to know about Milan Fashion Week Men’s fall/winter 2023 season, from buzzy runway moments, the best shoes at presentations around the city, and the top trends from showrooms, parties and more.

Dsquared2

CREDIT: Getty Images

Cowboy boots reigned supreme at Dsquared2’s co-ed fall/winter 2023 show in Milan on Friday night. Found in a range of colors, the leather boot was part of the prep-meets-cowboy theme that ran throughout the collection. In its show notes, Dsquared2 said it was inspired by its first women’s runway show in 2003 and continues to find its roots in new forms of teenage troupes – the geek, the jock, the goth, the emo, and the femme. The return of the underwear peeking out of from low-rise jeans was also a major theme as models wore cropped jersey tanks printed with ‘Darlin’ and ‘Emo’ with fringed jackets and denim. Other boots on the runway included desert and biker styles, with retro sneakers also making an appearance.

1017 Alyx 9SM

CREDIT: Getty Images

This season sees a collaboration between 1017 ALYX 9SM and the American artist Mark Flood that culminates with a retrospective of the artist’s work during the designer’s fall/winter 2023 show. Pieces from this season feature a selection of Flood’s work as well as graphics developed specifically for the collection. As for footwear, fall 2023 features a new chunky sole that has been integrated into all shoes featured in the collection. According to the brand, the sole was developed using the techniques used to make the Mono range from prior seasons. The result is a thick statement sole that is visually impactful while lightweight. The signature sole is then mounted upon a range of textured leather uppers, in a mid boot shape, recalling an exaggerated biker boot and is featured in all mens looks of the collection.