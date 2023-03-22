Michael Jordan’s Son Marcus Jordan Slips On Air Jordan Sneakers With a ‘Chicago’ Tribute Hoodie

Michael Jordan’s son, Marcus Jordan, is stepping into the spotlight — and sharing a look at his sneaker collection in the process.

In a new Instagram post, Marcus shared a look at a whirlwind week with his family — including Michael, brother Jeffrey Jordan and sister Jasmine Jordan. The first photo found the Trophy Room founder in a black hoodie emblazoned with “Chicago,” notably the home of his father’s Bulls team, and light blue jeans.

When it came to footwear, Marcus laced into a pair of Air Jordan 3 Retro sneakers in a “White Cement Reimagined” color palette of white, black and gray. The neutral $310 leather pair included paneled uppers with front laces, rounded toes and flat rubber soles, accented on each tongue with a red Jumpman logo. The set added a tonal, sporty take on the classic white sneaker to Jordan’s ensemble, bringing it a modern finish.

Air Jordan 3 Retro “White Cement Reimagined” sneakers. CREDIT: Courtesy of Farfetch

However, this wasn’t Marcus’s only sharp shoe moment of the week. His photos also featured shots of him in a dark textured suit with silky lapels, paired with a gleaming watch. Yet again, his footwear hailed from his dad’s namesake line — though Marcus played a role as well, as the $2,615 style was a collaboration between him and his brand, Trophy Room.

The Air Jordan 1 Retro High OG sneakers featured a “Trophy Room – Chicago” colorway, which featured white, royal blue and black leather and rubber uppers, in homage to Michael’s shoes from his 1985 NBA All-Star Game. Flat rubber soles completed the high-top pair with a relaxed finish, while Air Jordan Wings logos gave it a dash of varsity style.

Air Jordan 1 Retro High OG “Trophy Room – Chicago” sneakers. CREDIT: Courtesy of Farfetch

The Jordan family is set to have a runaway year in 2023, as the year’s first several months have seen numerous Air Jordan colorway releases and Jasmine Jordan appearing on FN’s March 2023 cover. April will also find Michael’s journey to partnering with Nike to launch Air Jordan in the ’80s hit the big screen with the already highly acclaimed drama “Air,” starring Ben Affleck, Viola Davis, Matt Damon and Jason Bateman.