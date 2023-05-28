Matty Healy Suits Up in Tie, Lab Coat and Laced Sneakers for BBC Radio 1’s Big Weekend 2023

The 1975 frontman Matty Healy was academically outfitted to perform during BBC Radio 1’s Big Weekend 2023.

While performing onstage with The 1975 as the music festival’s opening act at Camperdown Wildlife Centre in Dundee, Scotland on Saturday, Healy wore a white collared shirt tucked into black trousers. The “Chocolate” singer’s set was worn with a black tie, as well as a white lab coat with a metal name tag that read “Matty.”

Matty Healy performs with The 1975 to headline Radio 1 Stage during BBC Radio 1’s Big Weekend 2023 at Camperdown Wildlife Centre in Dundee, Scotland on May 27, 2023. CREDIT: Roberto Ricciuti/Redferns

Healy furthered his scientist-like outfit with a pair of Krewe’s $295 Carson glasses: a blue-light-protective set with transparent warm tan frames and clear lenses.

When it came to footwear, Healy appeared to wear a pair of lace-up sneakers to casually finish his outfit. The star’s set appeared to feature high-top uppers in a light cream hue, complete with matching laces. Thought the style’s base couldn’t be seen, Healy’s style was likely finished with flat rubber soles for added traction, as seen in similar pairs on the market from brand including Koio, Converse, AllSaints and Jil Sander.

Matty Healy performs with The 1975 to headline Radio 1 Stage during BBC Radio 1’s Big Weekend 2023 at Camperdown Wildlife Centre in Dundee, Scotland on May 27, 2023. CREDIT: Roberto Ricciuti/Redferns

Healy’s onstage appearance also followed his viral outing with rumored girlfriend Taylor Swift earlier this month while leaving Electric Lady Studios in New York City. On that occasion, Healy was seen in a black long-sleeved sweatshirt and trousers, paired with faded brown work boots.

(L-R): Taylor Swift and Matty Healy leave Electric Lady Studios in New York City on May 15, 2023. CREDIT: Claude Yao Sahi @hijoshotit / SplashNews.com

When it comes to footwear, Healy’s shoe style is often dark and understated. The “Give Yourself a Try” singer frequently wears black leather Chelsea boots, derbies and loafers from brands including Dior and Dr. Martens. While onstage and off-duty, he can also be seen in light-toned lace-up sneakers.

