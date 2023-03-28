Matt Damon Talks Michael Jordan’s ‘Legacy of Greatness’ at ‘Air’ World Premiere

Matt Damon attended the “Air” world premiere in Los Angeles yesterday. The “Good Will Hunting” star also brought along his wife Luciana Barroso and their three daughters, Isabella, Gia and Stella. Damon plays Sonny Vaccaro in the film.

Luciana Barroso and Matt Damon with their daughters at the world premiere of “Air” held at the Regency Village Theatre on March 27, 2023, in Los Angeles. CREDIT: Getty Images

Damon spoke to FootwearNews during the star-studded premiere regarding the legacy of Michael Jordan and his iconic sneaker empire. “It’s the legacy of greatness. What else can you say?” said Damon. “That’s why people still want to wear those shoes. He put the meaning in the shoes.”

For the premiere, Damon wore an all-black ensemble comprised of a tailored blazer worn overtop what appeared to be a plain black tee. On bottom, the “Jason Bourne” actor donned black fitted trousers that were belted, keeping them in place. As for footwear, Damon laced into a pair of Dr. Martens’ 1461 oxfords to finish his outfit. The $130 lace-up style included smooth black leather uppers with rounded toes and rubber soles.

Luciana Barroso and Matt Damon with their daughters at the world premiere of “Air” held at the Regency Village Theatre on March 27, 2023, in Los Angeles. CREDIT: Gilbert Flores for Variety

In a similar fashion, Barroso was outfitted in a black long-sleeved gown featuring intricate draping and a daring leg-climbing side slit that further diversified the former bartender’s silhouette. She wore her floor-length gown overtop a pair of sheer black leggings, providing the Argentinian star with extra coverage. On her feet, Barroso opted for a sharp addition to her ensemble, stepping out in a pair of matt black pointed-toe pumps that gave her look a substantial boost.

Directed by Ben Affleck, “Air” tells the story of Nike’s journey to sign Michael Jordan, played by Damian Young and launch Air Jordan sneakers in the 1980s. The drama stars include Affleck, Matt Damon, Jason Bateman and Viola Davis — who Jordan himself specifically requested to portray his mother, Deloris Jordan. The movie held its world premiere at South by Southwest in March, and will launch in theaters on April 5.

PHOTOS: See all of the red carpet arrivals at the “Air” world premiere.