Matt Damon Goes Dark for ‘Air’ World Premiere in Dr. Martens Oxfords and The Perfect Everyday Sweater at SXSW 2023

Matt Damon gave monochrome dressing a sharp twist at the world premiere of “Air” at South by Southwest 2023. Damon stars as marketing executive Sonny Vaccaro in the film, which chronicles Nike’s pursuit of Jordan to launch Air Jordan in the 1980’s. The movie, which also stars Viola Davis, Ben Affleck, Chris Tucker, Julius Tennon, Chris Messina and Jason Bateman, will be released on April 5.

Damon hit the red carpet at the film’s premiere at Paramount Theatre in Austin on Saturday with wife Luciana Barroso, wearing a sharp all-black outfit. His attire featured a silky pair of pinstriped trousers, paired with a long-sleeved crewneck sweater. Damon’s knitwear cemented his outfit’s versatility, bringing it a timeless quality with faint texture and a neutral color that anyone can wear. Barroso’s attire also created a coordinating statement with an all-black palette, featuring a crewneck crop top and leather pants.

Matt Damon attends the “AIR” world premiere during the 2023 SXSW Conference and Festivals at The Paramount Theater in Austin, Texas on March 18, 2023. CREDIT: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for SXSW

Matt Damon and Luciana Barroso attend the “AIR” world premiere during the 2023 SXSW Conference and Festivals at The Paramount Theater in Austin, Texas on March 18, 2023. CREDIT: Michael Loccisano/Getty Images for SXSW

Damon also notably reunited on the carpet with the film’s cast, including Ben Affleck — who he co-wrote, co-starred and won an Oscar with for the 1997 drama film “Good Will Hunting.”

Ben Affleck and Matt Damon attend the “AIR” world premiere during the 2023 SXSW Conference and Festivals at The Paramount Theater in Austin, Texas on March 18, 2023. CREDIT: Michael Loccisano/Getty Images for SXSW

(L-R): Matt Damon, Chris Tucker, Ben Affleck, Viola Davis, Julius Tennon, Chris Messina and Jason Bateman attend the “AIR” world premiere during the 2023 SXSW Conference and Festivals at The Paramount Theater in Austin, Texas on March 18, 2023. CREDIT: Michael Loccisano/Getty Images for SXSW

When it came to footwear, Damon laced into a pair of Dr. Martens’ 1461 oxfords to finish his outfit. The $130 lace-up style included smooth black leather uppers with rounded toes. A set of thin stacked rubber soles with a faintly ridged base gave the pair a faint height boost, complete with its signature yellow welt stitching for a grungy, rock n’ roll-worthy edge.

A closer look at Damon’s shoes. CREDIT: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for SXSW

Dr. Martens’ 1461 Smooth Leather oxfords. CREDIT: Courtesy of Dr. Martens

South by Southwest (SXSW) previews and celebrates new developments in technology, film, music, and more fields. Held annually in Austin, Texas, this year’s event takes place from March 10-19. The event includes panels and festivals for music, film, and television, including Variety’s Intelligence Platform and musical performances at Billboard Presents The Stage and the Dr. Martens Stage.

