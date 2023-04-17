Lionel Messi Models Sharp Leather Boots for Louis Vuitton’s Horizon Travel Campaign

Lionel Messi is sharply suited for travel this season, thanks to Louis Vuitton.
The famed soccer player takes center stage as Vuitton’s newest face, starring in a new spring campaign highlighting the luxury brand’s popular Horizon luggage. Titled “Horizons Never End,” the imagery finds Messi strolling through an airport before going through flight security — naturally, with his Vuitton luggage in tow: the $3,400 Horizon 55 rolling suitcase and $2,500 Keepall Bandoulière 50 duffle bag, each crafted with monogrammed brown coated canvas and light nude leather trim.
Messi also packs a Louis Vuitton soccer ball as part of his luggage in the campaign. The sporty equipment is crafted from the brand’s signature monogrammed brown coated canvas, giving the piece a distinctly luxe finish.
Messi opted for an all-black palette when it came to his travel outfit. The Ballon d’Or-winning athlete’s Vuitton attire featured a classic black suit, layered atop a crewneck top. The versatile set was finished with two thin rings and a sleek gold metal lapel pin.
When it came to footwear, Messi slipped on a pair of classic Chelsea boots. The star’s sold-out $1,850 Vendome Flex style, also from Vuitton, featured smooth black leather uppers with elastic side panels. Flexible leather outsoles with short Monogram Flower-detailed heels completed the pair with a subtle height boost, adding to his ensemble’s classic nature.
