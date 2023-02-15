Lil Nas X Towers in 6-Inch Disco Heels, Feathers & Purple Satin at Christian Cowan’s Fall 2023 NYFW Show

Lil Nas X soared above the rest at Christian Cowan’s fall 2023 runway show at New York Fashion Week last night. The singer was part of a star-studded front row for the occasion alongside stars including Sam Smith, Bella Thorne, Teyana Taylor and Orville Peck.

On Tuesday, the “Star Walkin'” singer arrived to the occasion in New York City for the show, taking in Cowan’s latest glamorous designs in a head-to-toe look from the runway. His outfit featured a light purple silk suit, complete with a sharp-lapeled blazer. Layered atop was a massive light pink feathered headpiece with a sparkling curved crystal base — an accessory so tall, in fact, that Lil Nas X had to be seated in the second row during the show itself.

(L-R) Bella Thorne and Lil Nas X attend the Christian Cowan show during New York Fashion Week in New York City on Feb. 14, 2023. CREDIT: Getty Images

(L-R) Bella Thorne, Orville Peck, Teyana Taylor, Lil Nas X, and Sam Smith attend the Christian Cowan show during New York Fashion Week on Feb. 14, 2023 in New York City. CREDIT: Getty Images

When it came to footwear, Lil Nas X’s outfit was finished with a towering set of platform boots. His $320 Kitten Disco style, hailing from queer-focused shoe brand Syro, featured ankle-high canvas uppers with thick 4-inch platform soles, tapered toes and 6-inch block heels. All were coated in shining silver metallic fringe, giving the musician a soaring height boost that was disco-worthy, indeed.

A closer look at Lil Nas X’s Syro boots. CREDIT: Michael Loccisano/Getty Images

Syro’s Kitten Disco platform boots. CREDIT: Courtesy of Syro

New York Fashion Week previews upcoming fashion collections with runway shows and presentations in New York City. Held from Feb. 10-15, the fall 2023 schedule spotlights new collections from labels including Prabal Gurung, Rodarte, Coach, Proenza Schouler, Carolina Herrera, Thom Browne and Luar. This season also features brands presenting for the first time on the Fashion Week calendar, including Heron Preston, Palomo Spain, Cucculelli Shaheen and Kate Barton.

