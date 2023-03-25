Lil Nas X Commands Attention in Dramatic Fringe Jumpsuit & Boots at Lollapalooza Brazil

Lil Nas X put on a show on day one of Lollapalooza Brazil at Autodromo de Interlagos in São Paulo yesterday.

For his performance, the rapper wore an array of glitzy and campy ensembles that made a show-stopping impression.

Nas’ first look was a cream full-body jumpsuit comprised of sharp shoulders that transitioned into oversized billowing sleeves. From the sleek sleeves came a structured seemingly corseted midsection featuring followed by wide-leg trousers with exaggerated pant-legs.

Lil Nas X performs live on stage during day one of Lollapalooza Brazil at Autodromo de Interlagos on March 24, 2023, in São Paulo. CREDIT: Getty Images

The entire outfit was covered in fringy curled strips of cream-colored fabric, giving the garment a playful textural element.

As for his hair, the star styled his dark tresses in a half-up half-down style, worn in a top-knot with fringe.

Switching things up, the “Old Town Road” singer changed into a more wearable look featuring a white leather corset top strung together with silver hardware almost like chainmail. Nas‘ whimsical top was buckled to baggy low-rise trousers in a cream hue with gold accents, kept in place with a matching large metallic gold belt.

Coordinating his accessories, the hitmaker donned a white leather choker, worn alongside square diamond-encrusted studs. For this look, the “Scoop” singer wore his hair braided back, leaving the ends unbraided and worn in natural tightly coiled curls.

Although his footwear was not visible from the stage, Nas wore silver boots to complete his look.

The “Old Town Road” singer is known for his bold and dynamic styling choices. The Grammy-winning singer is well-known for making dramatic statements on the red carpet, especially in custom, printed, or embellished suits and gowns by designers like Christian Cowan, Richard Quinn, Andrea Rossi, and more. These are often paired with jewelry from edgy brands like Mckenzie Liautaud and Austin James Smith.

PHOTOS: Check out Lil Was X’s impressive style evolution.