Lil Nas X Gleams in Layered Pearls & Platforms at Chanel’s Cruise 2024 Show

Lil Nas X made a bejeweled statement at Chanel’s cruise 2024 fashion show.

While attending the event on Tuesday night — as seen on his Instagram Stories — the “Montero” musician wore a sleeveless ribbed black top accented by shimmering white sequined “double C” logos, as well as matching wide-legged trousers.

Lil Nas X attends the Chanel cruise 2024 fashion show at Paramount Studios in Los Angeles on May 9, 2023. CREDIT: Courtesy of Lil Nas X/Instagram

The set was given a Chanel spin, however, with layered strands of the brand’s large and logo-adorned pearls — in addition to a range of gold pendant necklaces, including a gold Chanel lock.

Layered pearl and sparkling diamond-encrusted bracelets, rings and a wide buckled belt finished Lil Nas’ outfit with a regal spin. The star also accessorized his outfit with a red and black tweed Chanel jacket topped with a large red tweed camellia brooch and white quilted Chanel flap handbag, seen while posing for a selfie with Kimora Lee Simmons (also bedecked in Chanel for the occasion).

Lil Nas X and Kimora Lee Simmons attend the Chanel cruise 2024 fashion show at Paramount Studios in Los Angeles on May 9, 2023. CREDIT: Courtesy of Lil Nas X/Instagram

When it came to footwear, Lil Nas X wore a pair of height-boosting platforms for the occasion. The thick-based styles have become frequent within his wardrobe this year, seen on occasions like Versace’s fall 2023 fashion show and — thanks to Syro — at the 2023 Met Gala.

Lil Nas X attends the 2023 Met Gala celebrating “Karl Lagerfeld: A Line Of Beauty” at The Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City on May 1, 2023. CREDIT: Theo Wargo/Getty Images for Karl Lagerfeld

Chanel’s resort 2024 show was held at Paramount Studios in Los Angeles. The line’s beachy new designs from creative director Virginie Board featured an array of glam-meets-practical shoes, ranging from holographic cap-toed pumps to white lace-up boots and bejeweled platform sandals. The show’s front row was also commanded by a range of stars, including Kristen Stewart, Margot Robbie, Paris Hilton, Sofia Richie and Lil Nas X.

PHOTOS: Discover Chanel’s cruise 2024 front row in the gallery.