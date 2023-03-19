Liam Payne Suits Up in Tuxedo and Penny Loafers for ‘All Of Those Voices’ UK Premiere

Liam Payne was sharply dressed while supporting close friend and former One Direction bandmate Louis Tomlinson this week. The reunion found Payne at the UK premiere of Tomlinson’s upcoming documentary, “All Of Those Voices,” which releases in U.S. theaters on March 22.

Payne hit the red carpet at London’s Cineworld Leicester Square on Thursday night in dapper style, arm-in-arm with girlfriend Kate Cassidy. The “Strip That Down” singer’s ensemble featured a black collared shirt and trousers, accented by a cream tuxedo jacket with two-toned lapels. His traditional ensemble was accessorized with a black velvet bow tie, as well as a gleaming gold watch with a red face for a slick pop of color.

Liam Payne attends the “All Of Those Voices” UK Premiere at Cineworld Leicester Square in London on March 16, 2023. CREDIT: Kate Green/Getty Images

Cassidy also coordinated with Payne for the occasion, wearing a black asymmetric minidress with a thin diamond necklace and glossy heeled knee-high boots.

Liam Payne and Kate Cassidy attend the “All Of Those Voices” UK Premiere at Cineworld Leicester Square in London on March 16, 2023. CREDIT: Kate Green/Getty Images

When it came to shoes, Payne slipped on a pair of classic black penny loafers to finish his black-tie attire. His pair featured smooth leather uppers with rounded almond-shaped toes, as well as their traditional front straps. The style was finished with thin soles and short heels, giving the singer a subtle height boost for the occasion.

A closer look at Payne’s loafers. CREDIT: Kate Green/Getty Images

Payne’s shoe style is versatile and neutral. The “For You” singer often wears high and low-top sneakers in hues of black and white, hailing from brands including Nike, Vans and Adidas. On the red carpet, he can also be seen in more formal leather and suede lace-up oxfords, brogues, loafers and Chelsea boots. Payne has previously dipped his toes into design as well, launching several collaborative collections with Hugo from 2019-2020.

