Lewis Hamilton Pops in Prada Windbreaker and Chunky Boots at Formula 1 Monaco Grand Prix

Lewis Hamilton brought a nonchalant edge to the track while arriving to the Grand Prix of Monaco.

On Saturday, Hamilton entered the Circuit de Monaco paddock to race with the Mercedes-AMG Petronas F1 Team during the sixth round of the Formula 1 World Championship in Monte-Carlo, Monaco. For the occasion, the Formula One driver wore a color-blocked nylon Prada windbreaker in hues of purple, yellow and black, paired with matching purple trousers. His coordinating outfit was sleekly accented with a diamond chain necklace and small drop earrings, as well as gleaming black Prada sunglasses.

Lewis Hamilton arrives to the F1 Grand Prix of Monaco at Circuit de Monaco in Monte-Carlo, Monaco on May 28, 2023. CREDIT: Andrea Diodato/NurPhoto via Getty Images

Hamilton later removed his outerwear to reveal a black T-shirt, printed with a range of his team’s 2023 sponsors — including Petronas, Snapdragon and Crowdstrike.

Lewis Hamilton arrives to the F1 Grand Prix of Monaco at Circuit de Monaco in Monte-Carlo, Monaco on May 28, 2023. CREDIT: Marc Piasecki/WireImage

When it came to footwear, Hamilton laced into a pair of lug-soled boots to finish his racing day outfit. The athlete’s style featured smooth black leather upeprs with rounded toes, as well as front vogued framed by laces wound through gleaming silver eyelets. His combat-ready set was complete with thick black rubber ridged soles, providing him with added traction throughout the day while remaining rugged and utilitarian.

A closer look at Hamilton’s boots. CREDIT: Marc Piasecki/WireImage

The FIA Formula 1 World Championship is the world’s most prestigious racing event. Held from March 5 to Nov. 26, the 2023 occasion finds racers from international countries competing in races held on a range of tracks in cities including Bahrain, Miami, Monaco, Las Vegas and Abu Dhabi. The event also draws a wide range of celebrity guests, which have currently included Kylie Minogue, Alessandra Ambrosio and Tom Holland.

