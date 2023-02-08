LeBron James’s Pre-Game Outfit Announced He Was Ready to Break the NBA All-Time Scoring Record

LeBron James had a night to remember at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles last night. The basketball player beat six-time NBA MVP Kareem Abdul-Jabbar’s career scoring record, which he held for 39 years, during the game between James’ Lakers and Oklahoma City Thunder.

The Lakers fans knew the night would be a memorable one as soon as James arrived at the Crypto.com Arena. The player, who is known for his pre-game outfits, arrived dressed to impress. Photos of James’ ensemble went viral on the internet, garnering over 1.3 million views on Twitter and over three million views on the basketball star’s personal Instagram account.

James wore a black satin suit before the match. His outfit featured a black button-down shirt with pearlized buttons undone two notches. On the breast of the jacket, James donned two gold pins; one shaped like a rose and the other in a rectangular shape with the words “Stay Present” emblazed on it.

Make way for the King pic.twitter.com/RqG5Bpq3NP — Los Angeles Lakers (@Lakers) February 7, 2023

James also accessorized the look with rectangular black-rimmed sunglasses, several diamond necklace chains, a championship ring and several bracelets, including one from luxury jewelry brand Van Cleef & Arpels and a blinged-out bracelet featuring the evil eye symbol.

For shoes, the known-sneaker head dressed up for the occasion with a pair of classic oxfords, that coordinated with his all-black outfit.

LeBron James #6 of the Los Angeles Lakers addresses the crowd after scoring to pass Kareem Abdul-Jabbar to become the NBA’s all-time leading scorer, surpassing Abdul-Jabbar’s career total of 38,387 points against the Oklahoma City Thunder at Crypto.com Arena on Feb. 7, 2023 in Los Angeles. CREDIT: Getty Images

James scored his 39,388th point, making him the NBA’s all-time leading scorer. His record-breaking score pushed him past former Los Angeles Laker player Kareem Abdul-Jabbar’s previously unbroken score of 38,387 points, who set the bar back in 1989. Ultimately, the game ended with a loss for Oklahoma with a score of 133-130.

During the game, James received support from his family, including his wife Savannah James, daughter Zhuri, sons Bryce and Bronny, and his mom, Gloria James.

LeBron James #6 of the Los Angeles Lakers poses for a picture with his family at the end of the game, (L-R) Bronny James, Bryce James, Zhuri James Savannah James and Gloria James, passing Kareem Abdul-Jabbar to become the NBA’s all-time leading scorer, surpassing Abdul-Jabbar’s career total of 38,387 points against the Oklahoma City Thunder at Crypto.com Arena on Feb. 7, 2023 in Los Angeles. CREDIT: Getty Images

