LeBron James Sports Unreleased Tiffany & Co. x Nike Air Force 1 Sneakers Before Lakers-Knicks Game at Madison Square Garden

LeBron James has long been noted for his tunnel outfit choices, often sporting some of the most sought-after fashion pieces with the hottest sneakers. His latest look proved this theory when he arrived in New York City for the Los Angeles Lakers vs. the New York Knicks game on Jan. 31. The Lakers beat the Knicks 129-123 at Madison Square Garden.

James was sure to arrive in style for the big game. The NBA champion revealed a letterman jacket with a matching pair of sneakers from the new Tiffany & Co. x Nike collaboration.

The all-black varsity jacket features leather sleeves and co-branded Tiffany & Co. x Nike patchwork graphics. As an ode to New York City, which is where Tiffany’s heritage is highlighted, the patchwork features monikers relating to the city on the front and the two signature brands on the back.

The Los Angeles Lakers basketball player also sported the matching pair of unreleased Nike x Tiffany & Co. Air Force 1 1837s. The shoe was produced in honor of the 40th anniversary of Nike Air Force 1. The new low-top silhouette arrives dressed in a premium black suede upper and hosts “Tiffany Blue” Swooshes on each side in tumbled leather. The collaborative touches include the heel’s co-branded silver detail. The Tiffany & Co. X Nike Air Force 1 sneaker retails for $400.

The Tiffany & Co. x Nike Air Force 1 collaboration is set to release on March 7 on Nike’s SNKRS app, the Tiffany Flagship Next Door, Tiffany & Co. SoHo and select Nike retailers worldwide.

PHOTOS: See more of LeBron James’ Best On-Court Sneaker Moments in the gallery.