Kith Taps Adrien Brody for Breezy Summer 2023 Delivery 1 Campaign

Kith is stepping into summer with Adrien Brody, who stars in its latest campaign.

The actor takes center stage in the brand’s new imagery for its first summer 2023 collection — dropping on May 19 — which focuses on effortless style with heat-friendly fabrics.

Within the Puglia, Italy-set campaign, Brody models a wide range of ensembles that highlight tonal dressing with a sophisticated spin. One shot found the Oscar-winning actor in a dark navy collarless jacket and matching shorts, paired with a cream T-shirt and sunglasses. His ensemble was finished with a pair of cream and beige Samba sneakers from Kith’s’ ongoing partnership with Adidas. The new Kith Classics for Adidas Originals collection features Kith Classic logo-accented versions of the Samba, Superstar and Campus 80 sneakers.

Adrien Brody stars in Kith’s Summer 2023 Drop 1 campaign. CREDIT: Courtesy of Kith

Another summer-worthy outfit was seen while Brody strolled through a lush green forest, wearing a black tank top beneath a black, gray, cream and dark gold open-knit shirt. Wide-leg black trousers and slip-on leather sandals nonchalantly finished his attire.

Adrien Brody stars in Kith’s Summer 2023 Drop 1 campaign. CREDIT: Courtesy of Kith

Another shot found Brody chewing an apple indoors, draped in a cream tank top and matching cotton eyelet shirt that created a swirling patterned effect. Dark brown trousers and the same black leather sandals provided a smooth contrast to the look.

Adrien Brody stars in Kith’s Summer 2023 Drop 1 campaign. CREDIT: Courtesy of Kith

Within the campaign, Brody also took classic menswear staples with a Kith twist for a trip outdoors. The “French Dispatch” star also posed in a brown printed collared shirt with dark trousers, and cradled a glass of red wine while wearing a black pinstriped jacket and trousers.

Adrien Brody stars in Kith’s Summer 2023 Drop 1 campaign. CREDIT: Courtesy of Kith

Adrien Brody stars in Kith’s Summer 2023 Drop 1 campaign. CREDIT: Courtesy of Kith

Kith’s summer 2023 collection features core separates, jackets, tailoring and knitwear in hues of black, beige, cream and a range of yellow and blue tones. The line also features Kith Classics separates, as well as accessories like beach towels, slides, socks and hats. On the collaborative front, the collection also includes a three-shoe drop from the brand’s ongoing partnership with Adidas Originals, as well as a collaboration with Malin & Goetz.

Kith’s summer 2023 Delivery 1 will be released on May 19 at Kith’s website, stores and mobile app.