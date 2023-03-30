King Charles III Suits Up in Blue Pinstripes & Black Brogues for German State Visit

King Charles III meant business while in Germany this week. The royal’s appearance with Queen Consort Camilla marked the start of their first state visit to Germany, taking place until Friday.
While visiting the GER/UK Engineer Bridge Battalion 130 in Finowfurt, Germany, Charles was joined by German president Frank-Walter Steinmeier, premier of the state of Brandenburg Dietmar Woidke, Battalion Commander Dr. Stefan Klein and Major Ian Higginbotham.
For the occasion, he wore a deep blue suit with a thin pinstriped pattern, featuring a matching blazer and trousers. The set was layered atop a light blue striped collared shirt and complemented with a red and navy striped tie.
Charles‘ only accessories were his longtime gold Bentley & Skinner signet ring and a small lapel pin, as well as a deep blue and cream grid-printed pocket square.
When it came to footwear, the king completed his traditional menswear outfit with an equally sharp set of leather brogues. The royal’s matte black style featured a lace-up silhouette with lightly squared almond-shaped toes, accented by traditional serrated perforations for a detailed finish. A set of dark soles with thin heels smoothly completed the pair, giving him a subtle height boost in the process.
King Charles III wears classic leather brogues and loafers in neutral hues for a range of occasions, occasionally swapped for lighter linen pairs on the beach. These often hail from traditional British shoemakers, including Tricker’s, Benson & Clegg and Crockett & Jones.
PHOTOS: See King Charles III and more royal family members at Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral in the gallery.