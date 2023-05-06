Prince George Acts as Page of Honor in a Regal Red & Gold Jacket With Shiny Dress Shoes at King Charles III’s Coronation

Prince George of Wales (C) arrives at Westminster Abbey for the Coronation of King Charles III and Queen Camilla on May 06, 2023 in London, England.

The outerwear was worn with simple black slacks with gold striping down the sides, offering the royal’s look a formal touch. Rounding out his look, George wore a white scarf around his neck and matching white gloves.

Standing alongside the other page boys, the young Prince was outfitted in regal fashions, his look comprised of a bright red jacket featuring structural shoulders, gold trim, blue velvet sleeves and matching gilded buttons.

George stepped into a pair of shiny black dress shoes. Constructed of black patent leather, hence the high-shine finish, the shoes featured sharp pointed toes and a sturdy silhouette stacked atop thick and short black block heels.

The footwear did not have lace-up closures, making the style easy to slip on and off. Classic black dress shoes are commonplace in many celebrities’ wardrobes.

A closer look at Prince George’s shoes. CREDIT: WireImage

Prince George is the eldest son of Prince William and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge. He is second in the line of succession to the British throne, after his father Prince William.

His full title is His Royal Highness Prince George Alexander Louis of Cambridge. At a young age, his style is often seen as traditional and classic, with smart collared shirts, shorts and knee-high socks.



The Coronation Service, held at Westminster Abbey and conducted by the Archbishop of Canterbury, is a religious and formal ceremony that precedes the King’s Procession. After the service, King Charles III and Camilla, Queen Consort, will join other members of the Royal family in a parade towards Buckingham Palace.

Prince George of Wales (C) arrives at Westminster Abbey for the Coronation of King Charles III and Queen Camilla on May 06, 2023 in London, England. CREDIT: WireImage

King Charles III stands after being crowned during his coronation ceremony in Westminster Abbey, on May 6, 2023 in London. CREDIT: Getty Images

