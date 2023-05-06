×
Re-route my subscription: Click here

Prince George Acts as Page of Honor in a Regal Red & Gold Jacket With Shiny Dress Shoes at King Charles III’s Coronation

By Amina Ayoud
Amina Ayoud

Amina Ayoud

More Stories By Amina

View All
Their Majesties King Charles III And Queen Camilla – Coronation Day
King Charles III Coronation Service
King Charles III Coronation Service
King Charles III Coronation Service
King Charles III Coronation Service
View Gallery 69 Images

Prince George attended King Charles III and Queen Camilla’s Coronation on Saturday held at Westminster Abbey in London. Joined by his parents, Prince William and Kate Middleton, along with his siblings Prince Louis and Princess Charlotte, the 9-year-old served as Page of Honor for his grandfather’s big day.

Access exclusive content

Footwear News is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

ad