BTS’ Jungkook Stars in Calvin Klein Campaign as New Global Ambassador

BTS’s Jungkook spearheaded Calvin Klein’s latest denim campaign.

Labeled the brand’s “Global Icon,” the K-pop band member posed for a variety of videos and photos, sporting a whole host of causal denim-on-denim looks.

On Monday, the retailer shared a teaser video of the K-Pop sensation, giving fans a glimpse of the campaign. The official news that Jungkook would be their latest global ambassador came a day later on Tuesday as the face of the brand’s Calvin Klein Jeans and Calvin Klein Underwear lines.

The “Spring Day” singer was outfitted in looks from Calvin Klein’s spring 2023 collection. Pieces included, a denim jacket worn with matching slouchy jeans paired with Calvin Klein boxers in white that peeked past the waist of Jungkook’s trousers.

Another set of images saw the vocalist clad in a white and black Calvin Klein logo tee tucked into more dark wash denim. On top, Jungkook sported a contrasting light-wash denim jacket with the sleeves rolled up. Alternate video footage saw the singer dressed in Calvin Klein branded crew necks in white and black slouchy styles worn with, you guessed it, more dark wash denim.

Comprised of seven members — Jungkook, V, Park Ji-min, Kim Seok-jin, Suga, RM and J-Hope — BTS is the current top K-pop group in the world. The band often coordinates outfits ranging from casual separates and trendy streetwear-inspired ensembles to chic suiting, both on and off stage. When it comes to footwear, the singers’ unified shoes range from boots to sneakers — though they’re always coordinated through color, silhouette and tone.

Jungkook is not the only member of BTS to get in in the luxury fashion scene. Member Suga was announced as one of Valentino’s Di.VAs brand ambassadors in January. Just before that, Dior appointed BTS member Jimin as one of its global ambassadors.

PHOTOS: See some of BTS’ best red carpet style moments over the years.