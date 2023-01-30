NFL Star Joe Burrow Wears Sorry in Advance T-Shirt & Nike x Parra Dunk Low SB Sneakers for Chiefs-Bengals Football Game

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

Joe Burrow brought colorful style to his latest Cincinnati Bengals game over the weekend.

Ahead of the Bengals’ losing game against the Kansas City Chiefs (20-23) at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri, the Bengals shared a video on Twitter of their quarterback entering the arena.

For the occasion, Burrow wore a light pink collared denim jacket and matching textured trousers. Giving his outfit a statement was a now-sold-out $58 T-shirt from Evan Mock’s streetwear label Sorry in Advance, featuring a graphic print of a pink teddy bear in a tie-dye T-shirt.

Joe Burrow of the Cincinnati Bengals arrives prior to the AFC Championship Game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri on Jan. 29, 2023. CREDIT: Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

Burrow’s ensemble was finished with a thin silver chain and a multicolored beaded necklace, as well as a black leather Louis Vuitton duffle bag topped with a monochrome heart accent.

It just got a whole lot colder in KC 🥶@JoeyB | #RuleTheAFC pic.twitter.com/jNPNJ0Ljn3 — Cincinnati Bengals (@Bengals) January 28, 2023

“It just got a whole lot colder in KC,” the post’s caption read.

When it came to footwear, Burrow wore a pair of Nike sneakers from the brand’s 2019 collaboration with Amsterdam-based artist Parra. His $420 Dunk Low SB style featured round-toed uppers with white leather uppers accentuated by black Nike Swoosh logos, complete with paneling covered in geometric blue, orange, red, pink and green prints. Off-white and tan rubber soles completed the set with a sporty base.

A closer look at Burrow’s sneakers. CREDIT: Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images Nike x Parra’s SB Dunk Low sneakers. CREDIT: Courtesy of Farfetch

For shoes, Burrow often wears tonal and colorful sneakers from Nike, particularly Air Jordan styles — including the latter’s viral collaboration with Dior. On the red carpet, he can be seen in neutral black, brown and gray-hued loafers crafted from leather and suede, as well.

PHOTOS: Discover 50 years of Nike across pop culture in the gallery.