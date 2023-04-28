×
Re-route my subscription: Click here

BTS’ Jimin Suits Up in Dior & Chelsea Boots at Tiffany & Co.’s NYC Landmark Store Grand Reopening

By Amina Ayoud
Amina Ayoud

Amina Ayoud

More Stories By Amina

View All
Tiffany & Co. Celebrates Reopening Of NYC Flagship Store, The Landmark
Tiffany & Co. Landmark Store Grand Reopening
Tiffany & Co. Landmark Store Grand Reopening
Tiffany & Co. Landmark Store Grand Reopening
Tiffany & Co. Landmark Store Grand Reopening
View Gallery 46 Images

BTS’ Jimin attended Tiffany & Co.’s flagship store reopening on Thursday night in New York.

The K-Pop sensation arrived at the star-studded occasion in a black suit from Dior comprised of a fitted structural blazer with shiny satin lapels and a button closure to one side. On the bottom, the “Fake Love” singer sported tailored black trousers with pleats running down the front.

Jimin attends Tiffany &amp; Co. celebrating the reopening of NYC flagship store, The "Landmark" on April 27, 2023 in New York.
Jimin <span style="font-weight: 400;">at Tiffany & Co.’s NYC Landmark store grand reopening.</span>
CREDIT: Getty Images for Tiffany & Co.

As for accessories, Jimin wore a floral Tiffany & Co. brooch encrusted with diamonds.

On the footwear front, the famed hitmaker styled black leather chelsea boots crafted of shiny patent black leather. The ankle boots were comprised of pointed toes sat atop stacked block heels that gave the South Korean singer a short boost. The shoes gave Jimin’s look a classic and rugged twist.

Related

Anya Taylor-Joy Channels a Phoenix in Red Feathered Dress & Leather Sandals at Tiffany & Co.'s NYC Landmark Store Grand Reopening

Blake Lively Takes Lux Leather Trend in Brandon Maxwell Coat Dress & Louboutins to Tiffany & Co.'s NYC Landmark Store Grand Reopening

Zoe Kravitz Shines in Chainmail Bra & Classic Black Pumps at Tiffany & Co.'s Landmark Store Grand Reopening

Jimin attends Tiffany &amp; Co. celebrating the reopening of NYC flagship store, The "Landmark" on April 27, 2023 in New York.
A closer look at Jimin’s shoes.
CREDIT: Getty Images for Tiffany & Co.

Comprised of seven members — Jungkook, V, Park Ji-min, Kim Seok-jin, Suga, RM and J-Hope — BTS is the current top K-pop group in the world. The band often coordinates outfits ranging from casual separates and trendy streetwear-inspired ensembles to chic suiting, both on and off stage.

When it comes to footwear, the singers’ unified shoes range from boots to sneakers — though they’re always coordinated through color, silhouette and tone. Aside from wearing stylish outfits, the group members are also rising stars in the international fashion scene, having been outfitted for their 2019 State de France concert by Dior and becoming global brand ambassadors for Louis Vuitton in 2021. As of 2023, Jimin was named a global ambassador for Tiffany & Co.

Jimin attends Tiffany &amp; Co. celebrating the reopening of NYC flagship store, The "Landmark" on April 27, 2023 in New York.
Jimin <span style="font-weight: 400;">at Tiffany & Co.’s NYC Landmark store grand reopening.</span>
CREDIT: Getty Images for Tiffany & Co.
Tiffany & Co. celebrated the reopening of its newly transformed flagship store on 57th Street and Fifth Avenue, which will now be called The Landmark, in New York on Thursday. Katy Perry put on a special performance during the event. Notable guests included Jimin, Anitta, Florence Pugh, Zoe Kravitz, Hailey Bieber, Gal Gadot, Pharell, Blake Lively, Gabrielle Union, Dwyane Wade and many more.

PHOTOS:  Tiffany & Co.’s NYC Landmark Store Grand Reopening 

About the Author:

Amina Ayoud is an Assistant Digital Editor for Footwear News, where she writes stories about everything from celebrity style to breaking fashion and shoe releases. Ayoud cultivated a love of all things fashion early in life thanks to a deep love of fashion history and the luxury industry. In her free time, Ayoud is a self-proclaimed fashion nerd and thriftaholic.

Access exclusive content

Footwear News is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

ad