BTS’ Jimin Suits Up in Dior & Chelsea Boots at Tiffany & Co.’s NYC Landmark Store Grand Reopening

BTS’ Jimin attended Tiffany & Co.’s flagship store reopening on Thursday night in New York.

The K-Pop sensation arrived at the star-studded occasion in a black suit from Dior comprised of a fitted structural blazer with shiny satin lapels and a button closure to one side. On the bottom, the “Fake Love” singer sported tailored black trousers with pleats running down the front.

As for accessories, Jimin wore a floral Tiffany & Co. brooch encrusted with diamonds.

On the footwear front, the famed hitmaker styled black leather chelsea boots crafted of shiny patent black leather. The ankle boots were comprised of pointed toes sat atop stacked block heels that gave the South Korean singer a short boost. The shoes gave Jimin’s look a classic and rugged twist.

Comprised of seven members — Jungkook, V, Park Ji-min, Kim Seok-jin, Suga, RM and J-Hope — BTS is the current top K-pop group in the world. The band often coordinates outfits ranging from casual separates and trendy streetwear-inspired ensembles to chic suiting, both on and off stage.

When it comes to footwear, the singers’ unified shoes range from boots to sneakers — though they’re always coordinated through color, silhouette and tone. Aside from wearing stylish outfits, the group members are also rising stars in the international fashion scene, having been outfitted for their 2019 State de France concert by Dior and becoming global brand ambassadors for Louis Vuitton in 2021. As of 2023, Jimin was named a global ambassador for Tiffany & Co.

